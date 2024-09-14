Watch Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza's 'I Tried To Act Your Age' Video

(The Syndicate) Leading up to her debut solo EP, renowned powerhouse vocalist of the alternative sensation Against The Current, Chrissy Costanza, who captivates 4.5 million listeners monthly on Spotify and has garnered over 3 billion streams, recently made a bold entrance into the solo music scene.
The debut single, "7 Minutes In Hell" represented a pivotal moment in her career. Today, Costanza released her latest single, "I Tried To Act Your Age", a pop-rock ballad which can be found on VII, due October 9.
The seven tracks on VII represents a new chapter for Costanza. "'I Tried to Act Your Age' is about the brutal sacrifice of breaking yourself in all the right places just to be enough for the wrong person. It's the story of being forced to grow up too fast, surrendering your innocence just to keep up, and the heartbreak of realizing that love had turned into a fight for survival." Costanza shares, and continues, "This song is for anyone counting the scars left by a love that poisoned everything it touched, leaving you haunted by what love was supposed to be."
Costanza will be hitting the road alongside VOILÀ this Fall on the Spin The Bottle tour, her first solo run apart from Against The Current. The tour will kick off in Denver, CO on Sept 29 and hit Chicago, Milwaukee, Akron, Cambridge, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, before hitting the stage with Against The Current for When We Were Young in Las Vegas.
CHRISSY COSTANZA 2024 US TOUR DATES:
Sep 29 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Oct 01 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
Oct 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar
Oct 06 - Akron, OH @ Musica
Oct 08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
Oct 09 - New York, NY @ Racket
Oct 11 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Oct 15 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Cambridge Room
Oct 16 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 1
Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 2
Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
