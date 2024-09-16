Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour

(Speakeasy) Sessanta, the sold-out tour that brought Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle together - not only sharing the stage but also swapping musicians throughout an unforgettable evening celebrating Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday - returns for a six-week U.S. trek in Spring 2025.
"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I've ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison," Keenan shares. "Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn't get to. Strap in."
Reviews from the first round of tour dates noted just how inspiring and atypical the evening was. SPIN highlighted Sessanta's "eclectic" nature, noting the tour's double-decker stage design, dynamic light show, and the bands' non-musical, on-stage antics. Relix said it was a collectively "exhilarating performance," and The Vinyl District captured the essence of Sessanta, adding that it "felt like a party that everyone was excited to be at."
While each group performs their distinctive sets, the musicians continually rotate throughout the night. Primus members join Puscifer's performance, A Perfect Circle's bandmates pop up during Primus' set, and so on. Special guests on the previous performances included Troy Van Leeuwen, James Iha, Sean Lennon, Paz Lenchantin, and Keenan's TOOL bandmates: Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, and Adam Jones.
In an interview with Revolver, Puscifer's Mat Mitchell, who serves as the architect of the evening, shared that "from a technical point, it's more like an award show and less like a concert," before going on to say that his favorite part of bringing Sessanta together is "that it's not one band, and then another band, and then another band."
A commemorative Sessanta E.P.P.P. was released earlier this year, featuring one new track from A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, each co-written by Keenan.
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. local time with VIP options available via Tour.puscifer.com. Artist pre-sales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, running through Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. local time, using the following codes: Puscifer - KNOCKKNOCK, A Perfect Circle: BIRTHDAY, and Primus - FOOL.
Sessanta V2.0 dates:
April 24 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
April 25 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
April 29 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
May 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
May 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
May 4 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater
May 6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
May 15 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
May 20 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
May 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
May 24 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
May 25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
May 28 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 3 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
June 6 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7 Auburn (Seattle), WA White River Amphitheatre
