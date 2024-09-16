Styx To Play The Grand Illusion In Full At New Las Vegas Residency

(ABC) Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx are already starting to lock in shows for their 2025 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For the first time in their 50-plus career in Las Vegas, Styx will be performing 1977's THE GRAND ILLUSION in its entirety, along with the band's classic hits. The shows will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 31 and February 1, 2025. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, September 19 at 10 p.m. PT.

THE GRAND ILLUSION is the biggest seller in the band's catalog. It reached #6 on the Billboard "Top 200 Albums" chart, and spawned the smash hits "Come Sail Away," which reached #8 on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart, and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," which made it to #29. The album has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA, having sold over three million copies to date, and it was the first in the band's groundbreaking string of releasing four multi-Platinum albums in a row.

The album's iconic cover art by Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse is modeled after Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1965 piece titled Le Blanc Seing, a.k.a. The Blank Check. "The album's artwork has stood the test of time," declares keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan. "It looks so engaging today, when I see that equestrian image mixed with the forest, the woman's eyes, and the female face. It's one of the great icons of rock history, and rock lore. I'm happy to see it continue to be celebrated."

