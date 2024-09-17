All Time Low and I Prevail Team For 'I Hate This Song'

(Atom Splitter) All Time Low and I Prevail - collide on the brand new single "Hate This Song." It's an absolutely epic collab track that combines the best of both bands' sounds and worlds.

On paper and in theory, All Time Low and I Prevail might seem like an odd pairing, but the execution is utterly flawless. "Hate This Song" combines ATL's effervescent, three-chord charm and knack for melody with I Prevail's dueling vocals and riffy snarl. "Hate This Song" is a modern breakup track that highlights how music is the universal love language with which we communicate. With its triple vocal attack, catchier-than-a-cold chorus, and moshy breakdown, both fan bases are going to LOVE this song.

"'Hate This Song' has been waiting patiently in the wings since the release of our last full-length Tell Me I'm Alive," says ATL's Alex Gaskarth. "It was an opportunity to explore something kind of cheeky and different with a band we have a ton of respect for at the top of their game. The I Prevail guys brought their signature weight to the song and transformed it into something wonderfully unexpected and I see our bands coming together as the two sides of a coin dropping into the jukebox that's about to spin this song over and over again."

"A while back we were hit up by this little band called All Time Low," says I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "They sent us a track that they wrote and asked if we could spice it up a bit. We said absolutely and went to work. So happy to have this track out - finally - and to be the first ones to put a blast beat on an ATL song."

