Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'

(EBM) In conjunction with the Friday release of his seventh studio album Tattoos, Brantley Gilbert brought together 118,000 people in downtown Nashville for Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party. Closing down Music City's famous Broadway, fans stood shoulder to shoulder from 5th to 3rd Avenue enjoying electrifying night of music.

Gilbert performed a mix of hits, fan favorites and new tracks from Tattoos, which GRAMMY.com says "inks another portrait of small-town country life." Launching the night with his headlining tour's namesake, "Off The Rails" and sending the massive Broadway crowd into a pyrotechnic-fueled frenzy, Gilbert also had a host of surprise guests including Colt Ford (marking his first performance since suffering from a life-threatening heart attack earlier this year), his "Over When We're Sober" duet partner Ashley Cooke, Gary LeVox and his frequent collaborators and tourmates Demun Jones and Struggle Jennings.

Taking a moment to thank his team behind the scenes, the multi-Platinum Gilbert also addressed the fans: "We wouldn't be here doing this without y'all, so thank you for being here. It means the world to us."

Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party, which served as the finale to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix's Freedom Friday celebrations, offered a host of also welcomed a host of supporting acts including Brian Kelley, Mae Estes, Chase McDaniel, Noah Hicks, Mackenzie Carpenter and Shaylen. With vendors and activations lining the streets including airbrush tattoos (of course) fans were kept entertained well into the night.

His Off The Rails Tour continues this Thursday, Sept. 19 in Huntington, WV, with dates through mid-October featuring special guests Struggle Jennings and Adam Calhoun.

