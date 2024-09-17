HIM Announce ''When Love and Death Embrace' Anthology

(Freeman) BMG proudly announces the upcoming release of 'When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003,' a comprehensive anthology celebrating the early years of the legendary Finnish rock band HIM. Set to hit stores on October 25, 2024, this collection brings together the most beloved tracks from the band's first four studio albums, offering fans a nostalgic journey through HIM's groundbreaking career.

HIM, recognized worldwide for its distinctive blend of sentimental lyrics and hard-hitting rock and its iconic Heartagram symbol, has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, HIM stands as one of Finland's most commercially successful musical exports and remains the first Finnish group to receive a Gold Record in the United States.

'When Love and Death Embrace' features 16 tracks that defined HIM's sound and propelled them to international stardom. From their debut album 'Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666' (1997) to the acclaimed 'Love Metal' (2003), this compilation includes fan favorites such as "Right Here In My Arms," "Join Me In Death," and "The Funeral of Hearts." The album also showcases HIM's memorable covers of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and Blue Oyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper."

The anthology will be available in three formats: a standard CD album featuring a wallet with spot gloss and embossing, a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 140g white vinyl with a spot gloss jacket and embossing, and digital. Both physical formats are sure to be coveted by collectors and fans alike. Review copies are available upon request.

Despite disbanding in 2017, HIM's music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Ville Valo's ongoing solo career, in which he performs as VV, often features HIM classics in live performances, keeping the spirit of the band alive for devoted followers.

'When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003' is not just a collection of songs but a testament to HIM's enduring legacy in the world of rock music. This anthology is a must-have for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

'When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003 Track List:

1. Right Here In My Arms

2. The Funeral Of Hearts

3. Your Sweet Six Six Six

4. Heartache Every Moment

5. Buried Alive By Love

6. Wicked Game

7. Join Me In Death

8. In Joy And Sorrow

9. Soul On Fire

10. Pretending

11. Gone With The Sin

12. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

13. Poison Girl

14. Close To The Flame

15. The Sacrament

16. When Love And Death Embrace

