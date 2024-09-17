Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

(fcc) Last Thursday (September 12), multi-platinum rock band Incubus wrapped up their sold-out massive Morning View + The Hits arena tour with an electric final show in San Francisco, CA.
The sold-out tour saw more than 100,000 fans come out across (10) North American dates in major cities including Austin, Denver, Boston, and in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden.
The Morning View + The Hits tour launched on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII earlier this year, a re-recording of their multi-platinum original album Morning View. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2. The band will continue their Morning View + The Hits tour in Latin America this coming Spring with stops in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Mexico City and TWO sold out shows in Santiago at the Movistar Arena.
INCUBUS LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Tuesday, March 18 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Coca Cola Music Hall
Thursday, March 20 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex
Friday, March 21 - Mexico City, Mexico - Olympic Velodrome
Sunday, March 23 - Guacima, Costa Rica - Parque Viva
Tuesday, April 1 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
Friday, April 4 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
Saturday, April 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
Tuesday, April 8 - Curitiba, Brazil- Live Curitiba
Thursday, April 10 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed
Saturday, April 12 - Lima, Peru - Costa 21
