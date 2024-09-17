L7 Announces 'Fast and Frightening Takeover'

(CSM) L7 is thrilled to announce the inaugural Fast and Frightening Takeover of The Belasco Theater, a dynamic night of music and entertainment in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, November 23. Presented by L7, who will also take the stage, the extraordinary and unique line up includes Redd Kross, Surfbort, The Paranoyds, Adult., Olivia Jean, NIIS, The Schizophonics, Speed of Light, Patriarchy, Babe Haven, Lou Man Group, Clarke and the Himselfs, The Mexican Standoff, Flames of Durga, plus the magic of ZABRECKY! After party with DJ Paul V (Dragstrip 66), Lesbian Goth Night DJs and more! Five bars, three stages, All Ages!

"I've wanted to do a mini festival-like show for many years with artists from different genres but that all shared a certain chutzpah in common," says founder and curator, Donita Sparks. "I felt there was a gap in the event world that was not servicing the underground, from which L7 came. This will be a fun show in the city that includes multiple stages, energetic bands, dancing, performance art, and style. And we are hoping that this will also be a big ass post-election celebration! So pace yourselves, party people, because we're going all night!"

