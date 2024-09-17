Watch Bleeding Through's ''Dead But So Alive' Video

(SR) Bleeding Through have debuted a brand new single, 'Dead But So Alive,' available now from SharpTone Records. The track is also accompanied with a brand new music video.
Commenting on the song, vocalist Brandan Schieppati says: "Dead But So Alive is a more personal song for me. I battle with being bipolar and it something that I am very up front about in my life. This song is about the daily life and sometimes ugliness of mental illness. It takes a strong support system around me to walk this life and I have my family and amazing band around me to make me feel so alive when I sometimes feel so dead."
BLEEDING THROUGH's new single follows 'Our Brand Is Chaos' released earlier this year and arrives just ahead of the band's anticipated return to the stage at Furnace Fest 2024 in Birmingham, AL on October 4th. The blistering track is another taste of what's to come from the band's impending, yet to be announced next record.
Bleeding Through and Terror Lead Additions To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Bleeding Through Return With First New Song In 4 Years
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'
Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour
Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour
All Time Low and I Prevail Team For 'I Hate This Song'
Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour
The Brazen Youth's Nic Lussier Releasing New Downey Chase Track This Week
Third Annual Cloudbreak Music Festival Invading Seattle In November
HIM Announce ''When Love and Death Embrace' Anthology