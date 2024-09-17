Watch Bleeding Through's ''Dead But So Alive' Video

(SR) Bleeding Through have debuted a brand new single, 'Dead But So Alive,' available now from SharpTone Records. The track is also accompanied with a brand new music video.

Commenting on the song, vocalist Brandan Schieppati says: "Dead But So Alive is a more personal song for me. I battle with being bipolar and it something that I am very up front about in my life. This song is about the daily life and sometimes ugliness of mental illness. It takes a strong support system around me to walk this life and I have my family and amazing band around me to make me feel so alive when I sometimes feel so dead."

BLEEDING THROUGH's new single follows 'Our Brand Is Chaos' released earlier this year and arrives just ahead of the band's anticipated return to the stage at Furnace Fest 2024 in Birmingham, AL on October 4th. The blistering track is another taste of what's to come from the band's impending, yet to be announced next record.

