Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

(PFA) Devin Townsend recently announced the release of his forthcoming new studio album PowerNerd - available worldwide on October 25th. Devin Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of Strapping Young Lad, the lynchpin of the Devin Townsend Project and the co-architect of country duo Casualties of Cool, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. Now, the polymath's newest era starts with 'PowerNerd'.

Today he presents a different side to PowerNerd, following the release of the anthemic title track last month. 'Jainism' is an atmospheric and heavy track, that combines crushing riffs with lush synths.

As Devin explains: "This next song was based on my connection to music in the mid nineties. Also the idea of what it means to rend yourself artistically to an unresponsive world in 2024. I referenced The Wildhearts in the chorus, as Ginger is one of our generations greatest songwriters. In preparation for 'The Moth', PowerNerd is meant to look back and celebrate the past before moving forward. Thank you for the support...back to work here :)"

