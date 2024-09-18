Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

(PFA) Devin Townsend recently announced the release of his forthcoming new studio album PowerNerd - available worldwide on October 25th. Devin Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of Strapping Young Lad, the lynchpin of the Devin Townsend Project and the co-architect of country duo Casualties of Cool, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. Now, the polymath's newest era starts with 'PowerNerd'.
Today he presents a different side to PowerNerd, following the release of the anthemic title track last month. 'Jainism' is an atmospheric and heavy track, that combines crushing riffs with lush synths.
As Devin explains: "This next song was based on my connection to music in the mid nineties. Also the idea of what it means to rend yourself artistically to an unresponsive world in 2024. I referenced The Wildhearts in the chorus, as Ginger is one of our generations greatest songwriters. In preparation for 'The Moth', PowerNerd is meant to look back and celebrate the past before moving forward. Thank you for the support...back to work here :)"
Devin Townsend Announces Vinyl Reissues For 'Terria'
Devin Townsend Relaunches Podcast Series
Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'
Devin Townsend Continues Devolution Series With 'Empath Live In America'
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Maneskin's Damiano David Going Solo With 'Silverlines'
Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'
Rancid's Lars Frederiksen Selling Nearly 30 Studio-And-Tour-Used Guitars
Riot Fest Preview RiotLand Online
Dawes Surprise! Fans With New Song
Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly' Video
Godsmack Issue Warning To Fans
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78