.

Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

09-18-2024
Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

(PFA) Devin Townsend recently announced the release of his forthcoming new studio album PowerNerd - available worldwide on October 25th. Devin Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of Strapping Young Lad, the lynchpin of the Devin Townsend Project and the co-architect of country duo Casualties of Cool, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. Now, the polymath's newest era starts with 'PowerNerd'.

Today he presents a different side to PowerNerd, following the release of the anthemic title track last month. 'Jainism' is an atmospheric and heavy track, that combines crushing riffs with lush synths.

As Devin explains: "This next song was based on my connection to music in the mid nineties. Also the idea of what it means to rend yourself artistically to an unresponsive world in 2024. I referenced The Wildhearts in the chorus, as Ginger is one of our generations greatest songwriters. In preparation for 'The Moth', PowerNerd is meant to look back and celebrate the past before moving forward. Thank you for the support...back to work here :)"

Related Stories
Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

Devin Townsend Announces Vinyl Reissues For 'Terria'

Devin Townsend Relaunches Podcast Series

Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'

Devin Townsend Continues Devolution Series With 'Empath Live In America'

News > Devin Townsend

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- more

Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more

Reviews

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Maneskin's Damiano David Going Solo With 'Silverlines'

Devin Townsend Previews PowerNerd With 'Jainism'

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen Selling Nearly 30 Studio-And-Tour-Used Guitars

Riot Fest Preview RiotLand Online

Dawes Surprise! Fans With New Song

Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly' Video

Godsmack Issue Warning To Fans

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78