Maneskin's Damiano David Going Solo With 'Silverlines'

(fcc) Maneskin's Damiano David has announced his highly anticipated solo project with his forthcoming new track 'Silverlines' which is due to be released globally on September 27th. 'Silverlines' is a collaboration with English singer, songwriter and producer Labrinth who provided production on the single.
Damiano David is an acclaimed Italian singer-songwriter, where his journey from the streets of Rome to international stardom and establishing himself as a powerhouse in the global music scene, is nothing short of extraordinary. Damiano received global recognition and critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of Måneskin, praised for his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals fronting the first Italian band to break worldwide.
Damiano's journey to embark on this solo project was born from the need to express a more personal and vulnerable part of himself, a part of him that remains completely unexplored in Maneskin's songwriting. Damiano began teasing his new solo venture on his social media last week, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement as he alluded to this highly personal new era in a teaser video where he said "I travelled all around the world to find my voice, just to end up where everything started", finishing with "today is the first day of my life".
