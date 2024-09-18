Rancid's Lars Frederiksen Selling Nearly 30 Studio-And-Tour-Used Guitars

(Reverb) Lars Frederiksen will be selling nearly 30 guitars used throughout his career on Reverb. Frederiksen, who is currently on tour with Rancid as part of a US stadium tour featuring Green Day and the Smashing Pumpkins, will open the Official Lars Frederiksen of Rancid Reverb Shop on September 25, featuring guitars used on Rancid albums, played on tour, and more.

"For the last 35-40 years, I've been playing a lot of music-most importantly with Rancid, but also with Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, Oxley's Midnight Runners, Stomper 98, The Last Resort, the Old Firm Casuals, and the list goes on and on," said Frederiksen. "Over the years I've acquired a lot of different types of guitars, some basses, and a lot of other cool stuff. I've used it all in some way, whether it's been on stage or in the studio, but it's been sitting and collecting dust. So I've teamed up with Reverb to get some of this gear into the hands of people who will play it."

Among the items that will be available in the Official Lars Frederiksen of Rancid Reverb Shop on September 25 will be a 1993 Epiphone Les Paul guitar that Frederiksen says was used to record Let's Go as well as part of ...And Out Come the Wolves. Of the guitar, Frederiksen said "I played it about a week or two ago and it still sounds awesome, but you know what-it's time to find another home for this one."

Frederiksen's Reverb shop will also feature the smashed Gibson guitar that's featured on the cover of the Roots Radicals 7-inch vinyl. According to Frederiksen, this Gibson was his first real guitar. Of the broken guitar, he jokes "It's in great shape, as you can see. Super playable. Obviously the sustain's kind of sh*t, but other than that, it sounds great." The guitar features several stickers and comes in a guitar case Frederiksen used while playing with the UK Subs.



The Official Lars Frederiksen of Rancid Reverb Shop will also feature: A 1965 Gibson SG Special featuring the word "Viking" in stickers, which was featured on the cover of the Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards Viking album. "This one's a really exciting one," Frederiksen says of the guitar. "This was my main guitar for years in Rancid and Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards. It's a crazy piece of history."

A black Fender Telecaster that Frederiksen says can be heard across Rancid's 1998 album Life Won't Wait, including on the track "Lady Liberty."

A blue Epiphone G-400 featuring a white lion that is one of two similar guitars that the guitarist had specially made. The guitar, which Frederiksen played frequently on stage, is somewhat of an ode to the English football club Millwall, featuring "Millwall FC" on the headstock and "No one likes us we don't care" on the back.

Multiple Flying Vs, including a white 1984 Gibson Explorer that was used on the last few Rancid albums and with the Old Firm Casuals, a Jackson Demmelition King V that Frederiksen says is all over Rancid records, and an ESP Mille Petrozza signature guitar.

Several ESP guitars, including a black ESP LTD Viper that was the first prototype of Frederiksen's signature guitar and an ESP LTD Ted Aguilar-600 that the guitarist used in the studio.

A B.C. Rich Kerry King Warlock that Frederiksen says has "made it on so many records."

Frederiksen joins a host of other artists-ranging from Green Day and Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins to Jason Newsted, Kiko Loureiro of Megadeth, and more-who've partnered with Reverb to get their music gear into the hands of fans.

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Lars Frederiksen of Rancid Reverb Shop, view a video of Frederiksen talking about the shop, and sign up to be notified when the shop goes live, visit https://reverb.com/news/the-official-lars-frederiksen-of-rancid-reverb-shop-preview

