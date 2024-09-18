Rolling Stones Announce Special Anniversary Vinyl

(ICLG) To commemorate the 1st anniversary of The Rolling Stones' 2023 number one album Hackney Diamonds, a special edition vinyl edition is being released this winter. The 2LP release features album singles "Angry," "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" and "Mess It Up," plus 7 additional live recordings performed at the album's live launch at Racket, New York in October 2023 including "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" with Lady Gaga, as well as performances of "Shattered," "Tumbling Dice," and "Jumpin' Jack Flash."
The new edition, available December 6, marks a year since the Stones' first studio set of original material since 2005 was released. Hackney Diamonds charted at #1 in 19 territories around the world selling over a million units since release.
Lead single "Angry" was nominated for Best Rock Song at 2024's GRAMMY Awards, while the single became the Stones first Top 40 single in the UK in 18 years. This year, the Stones thrilled American audiences with a Hackney Diamonds stadium tour across the US.
The 2LP release features exclusive blue splatter effect vinyl discs and is available for pre order here. See the Hackney Diamonds (Anniversary Edition) Tracklisting below:
LP 1
1. Angry
2. Get Close
3. Depending On You
4. Bite My Head Off
5. Whole Wide World
6. Dreamy Skies
7. Mess It Up
8. Live By The Sword
9. Driving Me Too Hard
10. Tell Me Straight
11. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)
12. Rolling Stone Blues
LP 2 - Live At Racket, NYC
1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)
2. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)
3. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)
4. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)
5. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)
6. Jumpin' Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)
7. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)
