Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly' Video

(Freeman) Swallow The Sun has unveiled their latest single, "MelancHoly," accompanied by a music video. This release offers fans a preview of their forthcoming album, 'Shining,' set to debut on October 18th. The new track is now available for streaming, and enthusiasts can enjoy the visual experience through the accompanying music video.

Juha Raivio comments on the new song: "This song talks about how melancholy can be comforting, safe and even a beautiful place. But when it turns into your God, it will surely kill you." Mikko Kotamaki adds on "MelancHoly": "I've heard these days people call great and catchy songs bangers. Well, this one truly is one."

SWALLOW THE SUN recently announced details surrounding their eagerly awaited new album 'Shining' out October 18th via Century Media Records. The new record is produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

Juha Raivio adds on the upcoming album 'Shining': "After our last album it soon became clear to me that writing another Moonflowers album will kill me. So, I made a quiet wish to myself that if there ever will be any new music then please have a little bit of mercy on yourself rather than be that infinite black hole that will suck out the rest of your remaining light and soul just for the sake of it. Musically this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically the album deals how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.

We want to thank all the support and trust from Century Media, not to mention our insanely talented producer Dan Lancaster having the balls and guts to jump straight in the deep end with this band and get us out from our comfort zone. This album truly feels like a sunrise in the night sky".

