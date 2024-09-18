The Darkness Preview New Album With 'The Longest Kiss'

(PR) The Darkness - singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor - have returned to bedazzle and amaze once more as they serve up their eighth studio album Dreams On Toast out on March 28, 2025 via Cooking Vinyl. A lavish display of sonic delicacies, Dreams On Toast is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits.

This is no better demonstrated than with lead single "The Longest Kiss" out now. The song is an upbeat classic that tips its hat to the '70s pop genius of both Queen and Paul McCartney, and it finds The Darkness dance across jaunty piano keys and frolicking guitar licks in irresistible top form.

Frontman Justin Hawkins shares, "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine? So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries...ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams On Toast!"

Justin continues, "Misty Orchards! That's not my porn name, that's the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on the morning that inspiration for "The Longest Kiss" lyric struck. I was bleary eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid)life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that's a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers. The music itself is a piano-led composition, the chorus of which my brother and I came up with after he'd taken a long time to empty his bladder during some impressive pub endurance. The verses were transposed from a song I've been working on for decades as part of a musical about the collapse of the Lowestoft fishing industry, called "The Collapse Of The Lowestoft Fishing Industry." The musical isn't finished yet. But "The Longest Kiss" is. The results are astounding. We're all very proud of this. Please, to enjoy!"

Not only does Dreams On Toast promise to arguably be one of their best collection of songs yet, but The Darkness will also be hitting the road next year. The Dreams On Toast headlining world tour kicks off in the UK in March seeing the band play 17 shows across the country finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29th. North American tour dates will be announced soon.

Related Stories

Ripped To Shreds Unleash 'Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness'

Blue Heron Declare 'We Breathe Darkness' With New Video

The Darkness Visit Gibson Garage London On New Episode Of The Scene

The 69 Eyes Plot Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024

News > The Darkness