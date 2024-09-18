Thurston Moore Plans Flow Critical Lucidity Listening Party and More

(SFM) Thurston Moore's Flow Critical Lucidity will be released this Friday, September 20. To celebrate, there will be an album listening party in Dolby Atmos at the legendary Olympic Studios in London on September 20, as well as an in-store performance and signing on September 22 at Rough Trade East.

Moore will be returning to the scene of his recently-published memoir Sonic Life with New York events on December 1 at The 92nd Street Y with Anthony DeCurtis, plus a special week of improvisation from December 4-7 at The Stone in NYC.

Deemed "the best record Moore has been involved in since Sonic Youth's The Eternal" by Grayson Haver Currin for MOJO, the album's title comes from a lyric in previously released single "Sans Limites" featuring vocals by Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab. The album sleeve cover art features Jamie Nares' 'Samurai Walkman' - a helmet befitted with tuning forks. Born in Great Britain, Nares is a lifelong friend of Moore from his New York No Wave days, the two often collaborating in art & music.

Fans of Sonic Youth & Thurston Moore will be delighted to learn that all tracks from the album will be released via all streaming platforms with a selection of bonus songs exclusive to the physical release on vinyl, compact disc & cassette. Past singles from the album include the cerebral "Hypnogram," stirring Earth Day anthem "Rewilding," the captivating yet tragic "The Diver," as well as bonus track on flexi of the LP edition, "Isadora" with a music video starring Sky Ferreira.

Recently, Moore recorded Marianne Faithfull covers with Courtney Love, My Bloody Valentine's Deb Googe, Portishead's Adrian Utley, and PJ Harvey collaborator Rob Ellis for a project to be revealed soon.

2024 Thurston Moore Live Dates:

September 20: Album listening party in Dolby Atmos @ Olympic Studios (London, UK)

September 20: 'Sonic Life' Q&A @ Barnes BookFest - St. Mary's (London, UK)

September 22: Album Launch Party - Thurston Moore Group Live + Signing @ Rough Trade East (London, UK)

October 1: Thurston Moore Duo with Hamid Drake @ Bozar (Brussels, BE)

November 20: 'Sonic Life' Q&A @ Miami Book Fair (Miami, FL)

December 1: Thurston Moore in Conversation with Anthony DeCurtis: Sonic Life @ The 92nd Street Y (New York, NY)

December 4-7: Thurston Moore curates The Stone (New York, NY)

