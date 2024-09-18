Watch Tremonti's 'The Mother, The Earth and I' Video

(Napalm) As the Creed Summer of '99 tour continues to play to sold out audiences across North America and anticipation grows towards the release of The End Will Show Us How, world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti is back with another song from his solo band, Tremonti and their upcoming sixth studio album.

"The Mother, The Earth and I" is a personal favorite of Mark's and the song sets the tone for what fans can expect from the rest of the album. The song talks about the connection that all people have to the planet Earth regardless of personal differences. The song is now available via all digital service providers. The visually captivating music video depicts the message of the song with cinematic visuals created by director J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust, Hawthorne Heights, Loveless).

Mark Tremonti explains about the message of the song: "Throughout mankind, everyone has fought over things like power, religion, and their beliefs. One side believes it's right and everyone else is wrong. No matter what you believe in though, we all belong to the earth. You can always fall back on its beauty."

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How is scheduled for global release on January 10, 2025 via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs - something he has done for nearly three decades. Mark is backed in TREMONTI by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums).

Tremonti's musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener "The Mother, The Earth and I," the thought provoking "It's Not Over" and the epic closer "All The Wicked Things" show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences comprised of both old and new fans alike. "Nails" is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. "Tomorrow We Will Fail" is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. "Now That I've Made It" is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The debut single "Just Too Much" is currently in the Top 40 at Active Rock radio and moving up the charts with a bullet.

The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette - the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

Related Stories

Tremonti Announce New Album With 'Just Too Much' Video

Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Mark Tremonti Shares 'The Christmas Song' Video

Mark Tremonti Reveals 'The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Visualizer

News > Tremonti