Coldplay Bringing Music Of The Spheres World Tour To New Territories

() Following the sellout success of Coldplay's summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK, Coldplay takes their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to unprecedented heights by adding performances in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul and Hong Kong to the extensive two and a half year outing. These ten new performances are set to take place in January and April of next year, with complete tour dates and ticketing information available below. Support will be provided by Elyanna in Abu Dhabi and mystery guests are to be announced in Mumbai, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

The dates announced will see the band continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe. Performances will include the band's first full-length headline touring performance in India following their 2016 performance at Global Citizen Festival. Coldplay will also return to Hong Kong for the first time since 2009, Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2016, and Seoul since 2017.

Coldplay's upcoming new album, Moon Music, lands on October 4, 2024 and notably will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available to pre-order now on EcoCD, EcoRecord LP and digital. Current single WE PRAY - with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI - is the iTunes chart-topping follow-up to June's double MTV VMAs-nominated single feelslikeimfallinginlove, which reached Number 1 on both the UK's airplay chart and the Official Big Top 40. Chris Martin posted a video offering some insight into the album and its accompanying Notebook Edition, saying: "I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is. And I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response."

In addition to performing several hits from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles "We Pray," and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" off their upcoming release Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band's incredible catalog, including "Yellow", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida", "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars" and "Adventure Of A Lifetime" into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.



MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2024 WORLD TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER

30: Melbourne, AUS - Marvel Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

31: Melbourne, AUS - Marvel Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

NOVEMBER

2: Melbourne, AUS - Marvel Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

3: Melbourne, AUS - Marvel Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

6: Sydney, AUS - Accor Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

7: Sydney, AUS - Accor Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

9: Sydney, AUS - Accor Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

10: Sydney, AUS - Accor Stadium (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

13: Auckland, AUS - Eden Park (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

15: Auckland, AUS - Eden Park (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

16: Auckland, AUS - Eden Park (Support: TBA + Emmanuel Kelly)

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 WORLD TOUR DATES:

JANUARY

11: Abu Dhabi, UAE - Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

18: Mumbai, India - DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Mumbai, India - DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

APRIL

09: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

11: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

12: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

16: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

18: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

AUGUST

18: Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

23: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

26: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

27: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

30: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

31: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

Related Stories

Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM

Coldplay Reveal 'Moon Music' Track Details

Coldplay Preview New Single 'We Pray'

Coldplay Get Animated For 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video

News > Coldplay