Hear George Harrison Rarity From 'Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition'

(Grandstand Media) George Harrison's acclaimed album "Living in the Material World" is being expanded for a special 50th anniversary release from Dark Horse Records/BMG on November 15th. The first taste of the collection comes in the form of an acoustic version of "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) (Take 18)," which is available now

Living in the Material World, George Harrison's highly praised second solo album of original music following The Beatles' 1970 dissolution, recently marked its 50th anniversary. With lyrics underscoring his enduring exploration of spiritual themes, the album resonated deeply with audiences. Just five weeks after its May 1973 release, both the LP and its single "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)" held the top spots simultaneously on the U.S. albums and singles charts. Upon release, Rolling Stone described it as a "pop classic", a work that "stands alone as an article of faith, miraculous in its radiance."

The album's success further solidified a winning streak that began with All Things Must Pass, the triple LP topped the US charts in early 1971. Later that same year, George organized two groundbreaking benefit rock concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, aiming to raise both awareness and funds for the starving refugees of Bangladesh. The Concert for Bangladesh live album, another triple LP, became a commercial triumph and global bestseller, ultimately earning the prestigious GRAMMY Award for 'Album of the Year.'

Lovingly overseen by Dhani and Olivia Harrison, Living in the Material World has now been completely remixed from the original tapes for a stunning suite of 50th anniversary releases. Remixed by triple GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), the new mix elevates the album with a sonic upgrade, delivering a sound that's brighter, richer, and more dynamic than ever before.

Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of physical and digital formats including a Super Deluxe Edition Box Set:

SUPER DELUXE EDITION: Limited to 5,000 units globally, the Super Deluxe Edition box set features the album on 2LP (180g) and 2CD, which includes the newly remixed original album and a bonus disc containing 12 previously unreleased early renditions of every song on the main album. Additionally, the set includes a Blu-Ray of all album tracks and previously unreleased tracks in Dolby Atmos, and an exclusive 7" single of the never-before-heard recording of 'Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond),' featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, and Rick Danko from The Band, alongside Ringo Starr.

Housed in a rigid slipcase, the box set contains a beautiful 60-page hardcover book curated by Olivia Harrison and Rachel Cooper, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, studio notes, and tape box images. Also included is a 12-page Recording Notes booklet, drawing from original Living in the Material World production notes, photographs, and reel-to-reel session tapes housed in the George Harrison Archive. For the first time, the Harrison archive team offers an in-depth, chronological account of the album's creation, revealing insights that have never been shared with the public before.

Alongside the super deluxe format, the album will also be available on 2LP and 2CD Deluxe Editions, both of which pair new mixes of the original album with session outtakes. The 2LP Deluxe Edition will be presented in a gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet, while the 2CD Deluxe Edition comes in a Clamshell Box with two printed wallets, a 20-page booklet, and a poster. The main album will also be offered individually as a 1CD, 1LP, and limited edition 1LP color vinyl exclusives available from the official George Harrison online store (Purple Color Vinyl), Amazon (Clear Color Vinyl) and Barnes & Noble (Orange Color Vinyl). All formats are available for pre-order now.

Of the release, Olivia Harrison shares: "I hope you revisit Living in the Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George's wish for himself and mankind.....

Give me Love

Give me Peace on Earth."

Dhani Harrison adds: "Finally, we are overjoyed to present to you the 50th anniversary package of George Harrison's 'Living in the Material World'. For those of you who are just discovering this album; This record was released in service and with deep love for all our Brothers and Sisters around the world who populate this dualistic system we live in called Earth. Peace be upon all sentient beings."

