LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency

(NLM) Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022 and 2023, LCD Soundsystem has announced its return with an update: The band's 2024 NYC residency will consist of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens.

After last year's successful run of shows at the venue, the 2024 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, expanding to include a variety of live openers, nightly afterparties featuring DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar, and more.

LCD Soundsystem's returning residency is produced by The Bowery Presents, as part of the company's 20th anniversary celebration. As Bowery celebrates 20 years, American Express has been a proud partner of The Bowery Presents for over 15 years by providing presale ticket access and perks at select The Bowery Presents events.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET. via AXS.com. American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 24th at 10 am local through Wednesday, September 25th at 10 pm local (or while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences.

LCD Soundsystem 2024 NYC residency dates at Knockdown Center are as follows:

- Thursday, November 21

- Friday, November 22

- Saturday, November 23

- Sunday, November 24

- Thursday, December 5

- Friday, December 6

- Saturday, December 7

- Sunday, December 8

- Thursday, December 12

- Friday, December 13

- Saturday, December 14

- Sunday, December 15

