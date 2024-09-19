Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025

(Live Nation) Metallica has confirmed that its record-breaking M72 World Tour will be extended into a third year, with the announcement of 21 North American shows spanning April, May and June 2025.

Two-night tickets for the newly announced No Repeat Weekends and tickets for the single-night engagements will be on sale September 27 at 10am local time. Fan club pre-sales begin September 23 at 10am local time.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, M72 has seen Metallica play to some three million fans. Variously hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard), "impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle), "a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News), "the mother of all summer concerts" (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and "as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times), M72 continues to amaze fans and critics alike. The tour will conclude its triumphant 2024 run with four nights at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, where Metallica will play to more than 250,000 fans over the course of two No Repeat Weekends.

The M72 World Tour's 2025 itinerary will continue the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These will include the band's first Nashville shows in five years on May 1 and 3 at Nissan Stadium, as well as Metallica's return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. M72 has also confirmed its much anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band's debut performances at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

In a new twist, M72 2025 will feature several single shows bringing the tour's full production, with its massive in-the-round stage, to venues including two college football stadiums: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on April 19, and Metallica's first ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The May 7 show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20+ years of "Enter Sandman" playing as the Hokies take the field.

In addition to playing football stadiums across the nation, the M72 World Tour's 2025 itinerary will also include two festival headlines-the first being the opening night of the run April 12 at Sick New World at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. May 9 and 11 will then mark a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as Metallica plays two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Support on M72's 2025 North American run will come from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills. See below for specifics.

Additionally, M72 2025 will see Metallica's long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand

M72 WORLD TOUR

North America 2025

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

