State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single

(BPM) State Champs have released their new single, "Light Blue," off their upcoming self-titled record to be released on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. This is the third single off the album, coming just after the band released two others last month, including "Too Late To Say" and "Silver Cloud," both of which had accompanying music videos.
The band shared their thoughts on the latest track, "Have you ever been transported back in time, for better or for worse, simply by the smell of something or someone? Inspired by Dan & Shay's "Tequila," we put our energetic spin on this concept with "Light Blue." It's a light-hearted track that reminiscences and rollercoasters between airy, bouncy guitars and pop arrangements to a full-blown fuzzed-out chorus that will have you banging your head in between memories you didn't ask to be dug back up."
State Champs will be heading out on a tour this fall across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at The Altar, and Daisy Grenade. They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City. Tickets are on sale now at: https://statechamps.band/pages/tour.
Nearly 15 years after the band's formation, lead singer Derek DiScanio, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, and drummer Evan Ambrosio found themselves at different points in their personal lives-marriage, kids, and relocations across the country made for a new kind of relationship dynamic. Produced by Anton DeLost (Mayday Parade, Hawthorne Heights), State Champs will showcase some of the best edgy, high-energy tracks that have defined their career thus far, making it the exact right time to debut their self-titled album.
Over the course of their career, State Champs has received accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, MTV, Kerrang!, Upset, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound, among others. Their sophomore album, Around the World and Back, entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound's Top 10 Albums of the Year. Living Proof followed in 2018, and that same year Billboard called them "modern-day pop-punk torchbearers." The band has also collaborated with some of pop-punk's heaviest hitters, co-writing songs with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 on their latest album Kings of the New Age.
Rolling Stone spoke with the band exclusively on their record this summer and shared they are "channeling their definitive mix of punchy punk rhythms and irresistible pop hooks in the new tracks." On State Champs, they cement themselves as an outfit that can and will stand the test of time.
Upcoming State Champs Tour Dates
September 20 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
September 21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest After Show
October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Zia Records Signing
October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
November 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
November 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
November 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Call
November 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
November 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
November 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
November 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts*
November 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage
November 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
December 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
December 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
December 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
December 8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
*No Knuckle Puck
State Champs Change Things Up With 'Too Late To Say' Video
State Champs Announce New Studio Album
State Champs Plot North American Fall Tour
Boys Like Girls Recruit Tourmates For 'The Outside (Outsider's Version)'
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'- Rolling Stones- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow
Preview Pearl Jam's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials
Ratt Including Unreleased Track On Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary Reissue
State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single
The Mommyheads Announce New Album 'One Eyed Band'
Dropkick Murphys Declare The Real Enemy With 'Sirens'
Tetrarch Return With 'Live Not Fantasize'