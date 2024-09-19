Tetrarch Return With 'Live Not Fantasize'

(Freeman) With tireless perseverance and distinct musical and production talent, the unrelenting ascent of top-charting modern nu-metal stars Tetrarch has been palpable in the scene since the release of their first album, 2017's 'Freak', followed by their Napalm Records label debut, the highly-acclaimed 'Unstable', in 2021. Now, after three years of intensely focused growth, the band is thrilled to release their first taste of brand-new music - launching their next unmissable era.

Today, following yesterday's world premiere on SiriusXM Liquid Metal with Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin, Tetrarch's gripping new 90s industrial-injected anthem "Live Not Fantasize" has fully impacted the earth. Pummeling guitars and drums blend with intense electronic flourishes, as guitar icon for the new era Diamond Rowe deftly accents the eerie vocals of Josh Fore with quick riffage and a dynamic, spine-tingling guitar solo.

Partnered with a high-quality, energetic, story-driven music video, the track - co-produced by renowned producer Dave Otero, Diamond Rowe, and Josh Fore - provides an intense preview for what's to come for TETRARCH in the new year.

Guitarist Diamond Rowe offers about the track and video: "We are extremely excited to release 'Live Not Fantasize' to the world. We had a lot of fun writing this song because of how heavy and aggressive it is, while still having a big catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head. This song is about never letting the negative feelings and thoughts in your mind define who you are and doing everything you can to get through tough times to find peace within yourself - so that you can live instead of dreaming of something better."

