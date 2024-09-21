Art Garfunkel And His Son Reinterpret Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

(BBR) Multiple GRAMMY winner Art Garfunkel & his son, Art Garfunkel Jr. bring a fresh, heartfelt interpretation to Cyndi Lauper's 1980's hit "Time After Time." This touching recreation seamlessly blends Art's signature warmth with his son's youthful energy. The duo's version is both a nod to the original's emotional depth & a testament to their personal connection. Their harmonies & subtle reinterpretation breathe new life into the beloved track, making it a moving tribute to the timelessness of the song & the bond between father and son. The track is the first taste of music from their collaborative studio album - aptly titled Father And Son. Arriving on November 8th, 2024, the album features a selection of personal favorites from the last century.

"'Time After Time' is one of my all-time favorites from the 80s," says Garfunkel Jr. about the new, epically orchestrated rendition of the iconic hit, which Lauper first released four decades ago. "It's a song that fits perfectly on this album, because it also deals with our relationship, this unique bond between my father and me. From one generation to the next, it's about time passing, about passing on the baton, but here we are working together in the studio and thus begins the next cycle, as my father takes this exciting next step with me," says the 33-year-old.

"It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him," adds hit-making veteran Art Garfunkel, who launched his career with Simon & Garfunkel in the late 1950s, referring to their shared time in the studio. "I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I'm pretty good, but he is better."

Garfunkel & Garfunkel's Father And Son features a dozen timeless hits and standards spanning almost an entire century. It's an extremely personal selection, an essential set of longtime favorites they've been listening to for as long as they can remember. The result is a beautiful testament to the unique bond between "father and son," and a lavishly arranged musical journey through different genres, covering much of the 20th century.

"We were going for a real modern orchestral vibe, with lots of strings," Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr. say about the new project's lush and lavish sound. Incorporating a series of stunning, truly cinematic string arrangements, Garfunkel & Garfunkel bring iconic songs from various eras into the present. In the studio, they enlisted three international greats to capture the unique father-son dynamic: trusted hit producer Felix Gauder (Pet Shop Boys, Jimmy Somerville) was joined by top-notch Italian string arranger Davide Rossi (Coldplay, Alicia Keys) and famed UK studio wizard Ash Howes (Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding).

"This one is truly a father-son project, it's all about this unique connection," Jr. adds. "We recorded about a dozen of our most cherished songs. I brought more of the 80s influences into the project, and my father brought more of the Great American Songbook - wonderful songs from the 1940s and so on. These two influences came together in a pretty exciting way. Overall, it's definitely an expression of our bond."

