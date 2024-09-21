Gavin DeGraw Previews 'Chariot 20' With 'I Don't Want To Be'

(Sony) As he prepares to release Chariot 20, the reimagining of his debut album Chariot, Gavin DeGraw gives fans one last sneak peek as he releases "I Don't Want to Be" today.

"I Don't Want to Be" has earned double-Platinum status and famously served as the theme song for hit TV show "One Tree Hill." Upon its original release, the track entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it was recently named one of the Best Songs of 2004 by the publication.

Celebrating the legacy of both "I Don't Want to Be" and "One Tree Hill," DeGraw will perform tomorrow (9/21) at the 21TreeHill fan event State Championship Basketball Game in Wilmington, NC, hitting the court as halftime entertainment. Tickets are available now at OTHmerch.com.

Since its release in 2003, Chariot has evolved into a cultural touchstone. Originally released on J Records, where legendary executive Clive Davis signed DeGraw in 2002, the album established the future Grammy nominee as a singular vocal talent. Album opener "Follow Through" earned Gold certification while the Platinum-selling title track reached Top 30 territory on the Hot 100.

This revisited version, available Sept. 27, reunites DeGraw with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, who produced DeGraw's acclaimed 2022 album Face The River. It also features two previously unreleased tracks written during DeGraw's original Chariot sessions: "Get Lost" and "Love Is Stronger (Alright)."

Chariot 20

1. Follow Through

2. Chariot

3. Just Friends

4. (Nice to Meet You) Anyway

5. Chemical Party

6. Belief

7. Crush

8. I Don't Want to Be

9. Meaning

10. More Than Anyone

11. Over-Rated

12. Get Lost

13. Love is Stronger (Alright)

All songs written by Gavin DeGraw and produced by Dave Cobb

Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR

Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)

Oct. 20 - Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)

Oct. 21 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)

Oct. 23 - Cologne, Germany (Gloria)

Oct. 24 - Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)

Oct. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)

Oct. 26 - Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)

Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)

Oct. 30 - Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)

Oct. 31 - Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 1 - Manchester, U.K. (Academy)

Nov. 3 - Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 4 - London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)

Nov. 6 - Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)

Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)

Nov. 9 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)

Nov. 10 - Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)

