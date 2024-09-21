Kane Brown & Jelly Roll Lead CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

(The GreenRoom) Known for an all-star lineup of country music superstars, NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH will return to Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park with award-winning, multi-Platinum recording star Kane Brown and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll. Both headliners will perform live from downtown Nashville on NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, airing Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*
Voted one of the best cities in the U.S. (Condé Nast Traveler), those in Nashville can experience the Big Bash for free at Bicentennial Park's main stage, where the famed Music Note drops at midnight. Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are the first headliners announced to perform on the five-hour broadcast, which is set to feature an all-star lineup of powerful back-to-back performances across multiple time zones, live from Music City. Last year's edition of NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH was the highest rated country music program of 2023.
NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.
Additional performers will be announced at a later date. For more information visit Paramount Press Express and follow CBS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
