Lecrae Responds To Kendrick Lamar With 'Die For The Party'

(The Forefront Group) Four-time Grammy Award-winning rap artist Lecrae responds to Kendrick Lamar's recent mention in his latest song by dropping his own version of the untitled track.

K. Dot's new track, unofficially titled "Watch The Party Die," dropped last week wherein he name-dropped the Christian rapper, with lyrics stating "What would Lecrae do?" The Anomaly rapper responded to Kendrick via a freestyle on Instagram - and Lecrae's dynamic verse is just as impactful: "I was wrestling, like, should I write a verse? / The culture got enough clout-chasing vultures out here trying to prove they worth / They need attention, they can't imagine me not trying to make myself look bigger off of this Kendrick mention / I can't imagine his position."

Lecrae's version mirrors Kendrick's tenacity on the mic, and he incorporates his own life experiences into the music. Instead of using a worn-out black pair of Nike Air Force 1s as the cover, the Reach Records co-founder's rendition features a white pair of AF1s. With a conversational tone, he brings a sense of relatability to listeners which in turn creates a sanctuary for vulnerability and acceptance.

On the new freestyle, Lecrae shares: "I didn't want to respond initially. I didn't want to come off as a clout chaser, but when Dot said my name, people reminded me the world was listening and I should be responsible with that."

In tandem with the release, Lecrae has announced that he's hitting the road this fall for 'The Deep End Podcast Tour.' Presented by the B-side app, the 8-date tour kicks off November 7th in Houston with subsequent stops in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, and more before wrapping up in New York on November 17th.

