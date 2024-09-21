Macklemore, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees Lead Inaugural Neon City Festival Lineup

(KDC) The inaugural Neon City Festival (NCF) is set to electrify downtown Las Vegas November 22-24, 2024, with an all-star lineup including Macklemore, Seven Lions, Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees. The first-of-its-kind music, art and culinary event is free to all ages and will feature local food and beverage vendors, art shows, fireworks and additional musical talent spanning a variety of genres.

"There's no better way to launch our first Neon City Festival than with these incredible headliners," said Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. "They capture the energy and spirit of what this event is all about, and we're excited to see them ignite downtown Las Vegas."

The "festival without fences" will transform downtown Las Vegas into a sprawling open-air playground, extending from the Fremont East District to Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, to the Arts District all the way down to Las Vegas Blvd. and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

A look into Neon City Festival's headlining acts: Macklemore: Following a quiet grind over the course of a decade, Macklemore magnetically drew the mainstream to him-on his own terms. He teamed up with producer Ryan Lewis and unveiled The Heist in 2012, which led to them becoming one of 19 acts in history to earn two RIAA diamond singles from the same album. The duo garnered four GRAMMY Awards in the categories of "Best New Artist," "Best Rap Album" for The Heist, and "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance" for "Thrift Shop." 2017 saw him unveil his sophomore solo LP, Gemini and in 2023, his third full-length solo offering Ben. Along the way, he gathered nearly 20 billion total streams and views, enshrining him as one of the most successful independent artists in history.

Seven Lions: Seven Lions has never had a problem breaking rules and transcending musical boundaries to satisfy his creative vision. Catching his break after winning a Beatport remix contest in 2012 with his dubstep-focused version of Above & Beyond's "You Got to Go," Seven Lions - born Jeff Montalvo - garnered support from the likes of Anjunabeats, Casablanca Records, OWSLA, Viper Recordings, Republic Records and Monstercat.

Alison Wonderland: Performing at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Alison Wonderland is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Her songwriting is visceral and raw, often feeling like entries from her own diary, twisting the familiar burns of heartache into empowering anthems for festival crowds to sing along to. Her production is as explosive as it is delicate, channeling intricate, uncompromising beat work and blending in the unexpected, like cello breakdowns, amongst swinging trap, bass beats and dynamic, futuristic soundscapes.

Russell Dickerson: Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of" (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and "She Likes It" ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). Just last year, he clocked his fifth No. One with "God Gave Me A Girl." This year, he released "Good Day To Have A Great Day," followed by his latest single "Bones," which was the biggest radio debut of his career.

Neon Trees: Since debuting in 2010, Neon Trees have cemented themselves as a dynamic, engaging band who has consistently put in the work for over a decade. Led by Tyler Glenn, they have performed at major festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful and Bottle Rock and opened for My Chemical Romance, Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift, as well as headlined sold-out tours of their own. Their fifth studio album, Sink Your Teeth, debuts this month, and reflects a state of mind felt by many during the pandemic - a balance between the dark and the light.

In addition to the musical acts, Neon City Festival will also feature:

Food and drink specials from local Las Vegas restaurants and bars

Captivating moments such as laser art shows, strolling entertainment and a special 3D-motion graphic show on "Viva Vision," the world's largest LED canopy screen

Citywide entertainment featuring block parties, pop-up performances, street festivals and surprises from beloved downtown attractions

Derek Stevens, Neon City Festival creator, said, "At its core, Neon City Festival is a celebration of downtown Las Vegas. We've got so many incredible properties coming together to create one epic weekend. Having names like Macklemore, Seven Lions, Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees to lead our lineup is incredibly exciting and there's going to be a lot more fun to come."

The Neon City Festival headliners were revealed during a special event on Fremont Street Experience, with words from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Stevens and Victor.

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Stevens - with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) - and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Victor, the event was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Neon City Festival's founders include Stevens (Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), LVCVA, Steve Thompson (Boyd Gaming Corporation: Fremont Hotel & Casino, California Hotel Casino, Main Street Station), Terry Caudill (Binion's Gambling Hall and 4 Queens Hotel & Casino), Chris Latil (Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Jonathan Jossel (Plaza Hotel & Casino), Blake Sartini Jr. (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower), Andrew Simon (Fremont Street Experience), Joe Woody (El Cortez Hotel & Casino) and Eric Buksa (Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino).

Related Stories

News > Neon City Festival