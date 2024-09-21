New Kids On The Block Announce The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block have announced their first ever Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF. Following the massive success of their sold-out Magic Summer Tour 2024, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will bring their talents to Las Vegas for a run of 16 incredible shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, kicking off Friday, June 20, 2025.

The NKOTB are thrilled to stage their first ever residency at this state-of-the-art venue, promising a production fully unique to Las Vegas, and designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship.

While in town for their headlining set at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend, the New Kids completely took over the Las Vegas Strip. Arriving on a double decker bus, the New Kids held a very special fan event and Q&A at The Park, hosted by iHeart's Valentine, officially launching and announcing the residency. The band then led a caravan of mobile billboard trucks down The Strip, lighting up several of Sin City's marquees and building excitement for the residency.

NKOTB is calling all Blockheads to Las Vegas for the biggest party of 2025-and it is not to be missed. THE RIGHT STUFF will be the ultimate New Kids On The Block celebration, jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans.

"We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level," Donnie Wahlberg said of the new residency. "We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer - to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town."

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of New Kids On The Block's Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at noon PT until Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following shows go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT at www.ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

