Slash and Mike Clink To Host Special Making Of Orgy Of The Damned Event

(PPRG) Slash will visit the Ray Charles Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum for an evening discussing his latest album Orgy of the Damned, a star-studded, vibrant homage to the Blues. GRAMMY Hall of Fame Producer and longtime Slash collaborator Mike Clink will join the conversation to discuss the creative process for the album, and an intimate acoustic performance will follow.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy rooftop views and a cash bar prior to the program. "Bending The Blues: Inside The Making Of 'Orgy Of The Damned' with Slash and Producer Mike Clink" will take place on Friday, October 4 at the GRAMMY Museum at 7:00PM.

Released May 17, 2024, SLASH's critically acclaimed sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned-produced by Clink--is available worldwide on Gibson Records HERE. A first for SLASH, Orgy of the Damned spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart in the U.S. The new album also debuted as the #1 Blues Album in the U.S and the U.K., #2 on the U.S. Rock Albums Chart, as well as achieving Top 10 Chart positions in 7 countries around the world.

Hailed a beautifully tailored love letter to the Blues, on Orgy of the Damned SLASH revitalizes blues classics with the album's handpicked diverse guest vocalists, which include Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Chris Stapleton, Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), Dorothy, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Tash Neal, and Beth Hart. SLASH selected standard blues songs made famous by Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson, and tracks from blues rock bands like Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and Steppenwolf. He even strays from the blues for the Motown tracks from the Temptations and Stevie Wonder, showcasing the inherent blues underlying all great music from the 60s and 70s. The legendary guitarist reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball Band outfit in the 90s, Johnny Griparic (bass), and Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys), and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal who round out his blues band in the studio and on the road.

Related Stories

Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album

Slash and Eric Gales Guest On Beth Hart's New Album 'You Still Got Me'

Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter

Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away

News > Slash