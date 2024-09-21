Watch Kip Moore Go Grunge For 'Live Here to Work' Video

(MPG) Kip Moore released today his brand new song "Live Here to Work" along with a grunge-tinged rock n' roll music video. Available everywhere through Virgin Music Group, "Live Here to Work" finds Moore reuniting with co-producer Jaren Johnston for a defiant, guitar-drenched anthem striking a rebellious chord between work/life balance as he contends "My time is short and it ain't yours / Don't get me wrong, I don't mind getting my hands in a little dirt / But I don't live here to work."
"I think it's easy as humans to get caught up in the mundaneness of day to day tasks and responsibilities," stated Moore. "Everyone's had that feeling where they've hit that limit and you're just like 'f*** that, I have to get off this hamster wheel or my spirit's gonna die.' We played it live for the first time at a show a few weeks ago and people lost it. It's going to be fun to see how others embrace it... or don't."
Moore teased the upcoming release of "Live Here to Work" last week along with the announcement that he has partnered with Virgin Music Group for the next phase of his career. He spoke with Billboard and stated, "their tenacity, passion and their focus on a global plan made this feel like the next best step. We've been seeing a real growth internationally from touring there the past few years, and so it felt natural to go with a team that has tentacles in a lot of different territories, particularly the countries I have toured extensively."
Moore is in the midst of his marathon Nomad World Tour which resumes in arenas and stadiums this month with a 14-show run in Australia, followed by a return to South Africa where he performed to crowds of over 40,000 fans last year, and culminates with a string of dates in the U.S. this fall.
Hailed as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" (Vice/Noisey) and "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and cemented his place as one of music's most beloved artists. Beginning with his auspicious debut in 2012, Moore has since released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including the multi-platinum hits "Something' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You." With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, he's performed sold-out headline shows in stadiums around the world including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and the U.S., leading to a nomination for CMA's International Artist Achievement Award. His latest album Damn Love was praised by Holler as "the best album of Kip Moore's career" while earning further acclaim from Billboard, Music Row, and American Songwriter. Moore also appeared on Good Morning America to perform the album's lead single and title track. A truly remarkable performer and "one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws" (Rolling Stone), Moore has spent the bulk of 2024 out on the road where he's renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. He kicked off the year by joining Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, which was followed by a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour.
The Nomad World Tour Dates:
09/20 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall
09/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
09/28 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre
09/29 - Newcastle, NSW @ Newcastle Civic Theatre
10/02 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley Street Music Hall
10/03 - Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena
10/05 - Deniliquin, NSW @ Deni Ute Muster
10/08 - Canberra, ACT @ Canberra Theatre Centre
10/10 - Thirroul, NSW @ Anita's Theatre
10/13 - Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/15 - Northbridge, NSW @ Metro City
10/19 - Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium
10/26 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Country Festival
11/07 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/08 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid Music Hall
11/09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/14 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
11/15 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall
11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street
11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street
11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
Kip Moore Launching Fall U.S. Leg Of Nomad World Tour
Kip Moore Taking Nomad World Tour Down Under
Kip Moore Nominated For CMA's International Artist Achievement Award
Kip Moore Wraps European Leg Of Damn Love World Tour
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release- Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album- Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded- more
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- Kane Brown & Jelly Roll Lead CBS’ New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded
Bob Dylan's Massive The 1974 Live Recordings Collection Now Available
Chase Atlantic Announce New Album With 'Doubt It'
David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release
Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album
Asking Alexandria Announces New EP With 'Let Go' Remix Video
Singled Out: Sam Gyllenhaal Band's Ocean Baby