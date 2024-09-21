Watch Kip Moore Go Grunge For 'Live Here to Work' Video

(MPG) Kip Moore released today his brand new song "Live Here to Work" along with a grunge-tinged rock n' roll music video. Available everywhere through Virgin Music Group, "Live Here to Work" finds Moore reuniting with co-producer Jaren Johnston for a defiant, guitar-drenched anthem striking a rebellious chord between work/life balance as he contends "My time is short and it ain't yours / Don't get me wrong, I don't mind getting my hands in a little dirt / But I don't live here to work."

"I think it's easy as humans to get caught up in the mundaneness of day to day tasks and responsibilities," stated Moore. "Everyone's had that feeling where they've hit that limit and you're just like 'f*** that, I have to get off this hamster wheel or my spirit's gonna die.' We played it live for the first time at a show a few weeks ago and people lost it. It's going to be fun to see how others embrace it... or don't."

Moore teased the upcoming release of "Live Here to Work" last week along with the announcement that he has partnered with Virgin Music Group for the next phase of his career. He spoke with Billboard and stated, "their tenacity, passion and their focus on a global plan made this feel like the next best step. We've been seeing a real growth internationally from touring there the past few years, and so it felt natural to go with a team that has tentacles in a lot of different territories, particularly the countries I have toured extensively."

Moore is in the midst of his marathon Nomad World Tour which resumes in arenas and stadiums this month with a 14-show run in Australia, followed by a return to South Africa where he performed to crowds of over 40,000 fans last year, and culminates with a string of dates in the U.S. this fall.

Hailed as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" (Vice/Noisey) and "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and cemented his place as one of music's most beloved artists. Beginning with his auspicious debut in 2012, Moore has since released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including the multi-platinum hits "Something' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You." With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, he's performed sold-out headline shows in stadiums around the world including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and the U.S., leading to a nomination for CMA's International Artist Achievement Award. His latest album Damn Love was praised by Holler as "the best album of Kip Moore's career" while earning further acclaim from Billboard, Music Row, and American Songwriter. Moore also appeared on Good Morning America to perform the album's lead single and title track. A truly remarkable performer and "one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws" (Rolling Stone), Moore has spent the bulk of 2024 out on the road where he's renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. He kicked off the year by joining Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, which was followed by a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour.

The Nomad World Tour Dates:

09/20 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall

09/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09/28 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre

09/29 - Newcastle, NSW @ Newcastle Civic Theatre

10/02 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley Street Music Hall

10/03 - Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena

10/05 - Deniliquin, NSW @ Deni Ute Muster

10/08 - Canberra, ACT @ Canberra Theatre Centre

10/10 - Thirroul, NSW @ Anita's Theatre

10/13 - Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/15 - Northbridge, NSW @ Metro City

10/19 - Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium

10/26 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Country Festival

11/07 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/08 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid Music Hall

11/09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/14 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

11/15 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

