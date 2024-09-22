Alabama And The Bellamy Brothers Playing Benefit Concert

(JC) Stand Together Presents Alabama, a first-of-its-kind benefit concert taking place at the Moody Center featuring multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama and special guest The Bellamy Brothers is coming this Dec. 5 - all net ticket revenue will go to support local Austin nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

The show will is co-produced by Austin Arena Company's community platform Red River Rising and Stand Together, a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of the country's biggest problems.

Red River Rising is dedicated to empowering local musicians, preserving Austin's vibrant downtown music scene, and addressing housing insecurities. As the presenting partner, Stand Together will play a pivotal role in expanding Red River Rising's impact and reach in the community. Additionally, Stand Together will bring annual benefit concerts to Moody Center, further amplifying awareness of social issues and generating funds for local nonprofits for years to come.

Over 50 years ago, cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and the late Jeff Cook left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities.

Moody Center provides the nation's 11th-largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena is home to The University of Texas Women's and Men's basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin, and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. Moody Center has been recently named the Arena of the Year by Pollstar and by the Academy of Country Music.

Related Stories

Michael Lawson Laments Modern Disconnect With 'Tears And Whiskey'

Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

The Oak Ridge Boys Team With Alabama To Honor The Gaithers With 'Jesus And John Wayne'

News > Alabama