Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video

(BPM) Bert McCracken has released a new single for his solo project, robbietheused. The song, "Terrible" is the third of three singles released by the Used frontman so far, the other two being the successes "Just a Little Bit" and "The Feels."

"Terrible" is a tragic love song about losing the one you love, set to a high-energy anthem that blends infectious melodies with irresistible danceable beats. This track masterfully draws on timeless themes of love and romance, reimagining them in a way that feels both familiar and fresh. With its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo, "Terrible" is poised to become an instant pop favorite, seamlessly combining classic pop elements with a modern, innovative twist.

"This is the first song we recorded for robbietheused. This is my favorite kind of pop song, a simple love song with a simple message. Can't wait for you to sing along with me! Cause without You life is Terrible! " shares robbie.

robbie will be embarking on the highly anticipated, 5 stop fall tour kicking off on October 30 in Anaheim, CA, followed by shows in major cities: Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York City. The tour will wrap up on November 6 in Asbury Park, NJ.

In general, robbietheused always finds solace in writing and recording new music because this creativity has a positive impact on his mental health. Having these songs were particularly vital, as he started writing during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was unable to travel from his home in Australia.

Producer John Feldmann came onboard to work on robbietheused material. Given that the two men have known (and collaborated with) each other for decades, it wasn't a stretch for them to focus on pop-oriented songs. In fact, this camaraderie led to adventurous sound explorations, such as incorporating heavy bass undertones and effects and vocoders.

"John Feldmann is a wizard," robbietheused says. "He can make anything and he's so easy to work with. He's the hardest working man I know in the music industry. There's no drama recording with him. It was a smooth process-just like making a Used record."

The pair holed up in the studio for intense, week-long studio sessions; among other things, they recorded one song every day, without fail. This approach to the recording process was quite meaningful, in no small part because it doubled as a daily mental health tune-up.

"In the morning, we'd talk about how we're feeling and what's on our minds on that day," he explains. "And ask, 'How's the mental health? How's the vibes?' And then we'd formulate a song around that. It was almost like a therapy session, where I'd really get to talk about anything that's on my mind, and then make a song about it."

With a full album and live dates coming in the future, robbietheused has proven to be an invaluable gift-in more ways than one.

"Any feeling is valid-and to be able to put it to song is incredible," robbietheused says. "And there's so much room in this world for positivity. I want this music to show that there's room for love. There's room for growth. There's room for redemption. There's room for sweet, loving revenge. There's so many good people-and so many good things happening."

