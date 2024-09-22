Christian Hayes Releases Capitol Records Debut EP 'Last I Love You'

(EBM) When Rome, Georgia native Christian Hayes emerged onto the music scene this year with the release of "Leaving," "LILY" (an acronym for "last I love you") and "Cheyenne," he gained instant recognition with Holler declaring him among their list of "Country and Americana Artists You Need To Know" and Nashville Briefingnaming him an "Artist To Watch." Now, Hayes arrives on Capitol Records with his debut EP, Last I Love You, encompassing those three songs along with newly released "Black Gold" and "My Memory."

The record casts a wide net, bouncing between campfire ballads, cinematic soundscapes and raw, rowdy barn-burners. At the center of that sound is Hayes himself: a wise-beyond-his-years musician who knows he can't move forward without taking a look at his past.

"This record is about who I used to be, and it sets the stage for who I'm going to be. It's the last 'I love you' to my old self," Hayes shares. "I have skeletons in my closet, just like everyone else, and I want people to hear the authenticity in these songs. I'm not hiding anything."

Fusing Americana with cinematic folk, Last I Love You was produced by Lukas Bracewell and is an autobiographical introduction of Hayes' journey to Music Row, beginning with "Black Gold," which chronicles a two year stint in which he worked for his now ex girlfriend's father selling oil and gas. Often clocking in 14-16 hour days - sometimes seven days a week, with very little pay - the period that "Black Gold" recalls was a formative one in Hayes' life.

"I often struggled with self-love, so I sought that in other places," Hayes recalls. "This EP highlights my journey in overcoming that discontentment and learning how to love myself. A lot of these lessons are highlighted, in the track 'Black Gold,' which is a true story that narrates my journey selling fuel which led me to the self-realization that the relationship and the job that I had were taking more than they were giving."

"Black Gold" will be added to rotation on SiriusXM's The Highway this weekend timed to its release. Listen to Last I Love You HERE

Last I Love You - EP Tracklist

1. Black Gold *

2. LILY

3. Leaving

4. Cheyenne

5. My Memory

* Co-Written with Jonathan Hutcherson

Related Stories

Christian Hayes Inks With Capitol For Debut EP

News > Christian Hayes