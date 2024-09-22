John Oats Recruits Devon Gilfillian For 'Mending'

(Facci) John Oates (co-creator of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall & Oates) is thrilled to announce his new R&B soul single "Mending" featuring Devon Gilfillian that is out now on all platforms.

Oates says "I became a fan of Devon Gillfillian the first time I heard him perform in Nashville and sensed the Philly soul right away...we became friends and this song is the first thing we wrote together. My wife wanted to help with some inspiration and pulled a random Tarot card that morning...it was 'MENDING; and we both knew it would be our song title...so proud to be creating with him."

Devon says, "As a fellow Philly Native, I've been such a huge fan of John Oates since I can remember. Luckily, we've both landed in Nashville at this stage of our lives. I've known he's in town for a while, but I was too shy to reach out. Thankfully, John hit me up a few months ago, and it was magic. The first time we got together to write we got this beautiful song that started from a tarot card that John's wife Aimee pulled, and that turned into this beautiful story of love and repair. It's so inspiring writing with John and I'm so honored to sing with such a legend. I hope "Mending" heals some hearts and makes some more lovin' happen."

The song highlights both singers' incredible talent for blending rhythm and blues through their songwriting and vocal performances. Their seamless harmonies and expressive delivery create an engaging atmosphere that draws listeners in. Each artist brings a unique flair, enhancing the emotional depth of the lyrics while showcasing their individual styles. Together, they create a rich tapestry of sound that not only pays homage to the genre but also pushes its boundaries, making it a captivating experience from start to finish.

Recently, John Oates was honored with the BMI Troubadour Award, and he had the opportunity to perform alongside Devon at this special event.

In support of his new music Oates will be touring throughout the rest of the year and all next year.

October 23- Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center for The Arts

October 25 - Mandeville, LA - Ozone Songwriter Festival

November 9 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

November 11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

December 6 - Westbury South, NY - Flagstar At Westbury Music Fair

Related Stories

Hear John Oates Cover John Prine's 'Long Monday'

Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album

Daryl Hall Says 'You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail' In Their Early Days

Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon

News > John Oates