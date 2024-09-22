Kenny Wayne Shepherd Highlights 'Never Made It To Memphis' As New Album Arrives

(PPR) Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has just unveiled his latest album, Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 2, out now via Mascot/Provogue Records. This release marks the culmination of a creative journey that began with last year's Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1, delivering a double-album experience that pushes the boundaries of modern blues-rock while staying true to its roots.

Highlighting the new album is the infectious single "Never Made It To Memphis" is a driving, soul-infused track that comes with a captivating lyric video. It tells a lighthearted tale of a man on a whirlwind pursuit of love across the States, full of twists and unexpected detours. Shepherd explains, "It's a pursuit situation that never works out. Every turn the guy takes, nothing pans out exactly the way he thinks it's going to. But in the end, he winds up with the girl, so everything is OK, regardless of all the wrong turns in the journey."

Blending his blues-rock roots with an uptempo groove, Shepherd crafts a narrative that resonates with humor and soul. The song captures the spirit of classic rock 'n' roll, where every misstep leads to a new adventure. Its lyrics paint a vivid picture of the journey, describing a "hellbent mission" with the protagonist as a "black sheep child raised on rock and roll." Despite never quite reaching his intended destinations-whether it's Memphis, Detroit, or Austin-he ultimately finds what he's been chasing: "I never made it to Memphis, but girl, I made it to you."

Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 2 serves as a continuation of the sonic exploration Shepherd embarked upon with Vol. 1, featuring songs written and crafted at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. This album is filled with standout tracks like the brooding "Long Way Down" and the introspective "My Guitar Is Crying," showcasing the diverse moods and textures that define Shepherd's sound.

Speaking about the two-part project, Shepherd notes, "These are two unique albums that stand on their own, but together, they make for such a compelling package. We had creative momentum on our side, so we just wanted to keep it rolling."

The tracklist of Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 2 roars to life with the purposeful stomp of "I Got A Woman" and continues through a captivating blend of rock, blues, and soul, culminating in tracks like "Pressure" and the vibrant cover of ZZ Top's "She Loves My Automobile."

Related Stories

Hear Kenny Wayne Shepherd Take 'Long Way Down'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Says 'You Can't Love Me' With New Video

News > Kenny Wayne Shepherd