Mason Ramsey Releases 'I'll See You In My Dreams'

(Atlantic) Mason Ramsey showcases his "lower, warmer and richer" voice (Billboard) with new full-length, coming-of-age debut album, I'll See You In My Dreams, available now on all digital platforms. Taking inspirational cues from icons like Elvis, Hank Williams, Jim Croce, and Roy Orbison, the Atlantic Records crooner co-wrote every song on his new album with the project's producer, Dan Fernandez. I'll See You In My Dreams marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing a mature, classic country and honky-tonk sound that reflects his growth as an artist since his viral debut in Walmart several years ago. As observed by American Songwriter, "Ramsey's talent and perspective have staying power," and "his full-length, debut album...is sure to capture their attention."

The project is already garnering positive reviews: US Weekly exclaimed the "young troubadour is all grown up" and mused I'll See You in My Dreams "leans into a nostalgic feel that will make you question if you're listening to 'that Walmart yodeling boy' or Elvis himself," while Music Row Magazine noted the "upcoming project aims to reflect his growth as a songwriter, performer and singer."

As the youngest major label country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Ramsey continues his fast-track to stardom with standout single from the album, "Blue Over You," which has amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify alone since it's February release.

Most recently he showcased his "stylistically diverse country and roots music" (The New York Times) when he took the stage at Spotify House and on one of the main daytime stages during CMA Fest, the country music sensation has already delivered three acclaimed EPs, earned a Gold-certified single, and amassed a notable 450 million global streams to date.

The "Famous" artist "the internet can't get enough of," (Whiskey Riff) also recently released his upbeat, jukebox staple "Shake Shake (All Night Long)," featured as part of the blockbuster smash Twisters soundtrack. Garnering over 331 million video views to date, "he never shies away from being his most authentic self and putting out the music that he's most passionate about," (CountryNow). In addition to his musical achievements, Ramsey recently made headlines when he was pulled on stage to perform with long-time fan, Lana Del Rey. Watch the unforgettable performance below.

I'll See You In My Dreams Tracklist:

*All Tracks Produced by Dan Fernandez

1. I'll See You In My Dreams (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

2. Blue Over You (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

3. All The Way To Memphis (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

4. Come Pick Me Up (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

5. Joy (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

6. The Woman From Havana (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

7. Lies, Lies, Lies (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

8. How Do I Know If I'm In Love (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

9. Something You Can Hold (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

10. Cowboys Always Come Home (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

11. Prettiest Girl at the Dance (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

12. Trouble Is (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

13. Family Pictures (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

14. All I See Is You (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

Related Stories

Watch Mason Ramsey's 'Come Pick Me Up' Video

Mason Ramsey Shares Two New Songs

Mason Ramsey Announces Second Leg Of Falls Into Place Tour

16-year-Old Country Star Mason Ramsey Delivers 'Next Right Thing'

News > Mason Ramsey