Omar Rudberg Previews Major Label Debut With 'Sabotage'

09-22-2024
(Elektra) Celebrity multi-hyphenate Omar Rudberg has announced his major label debut EP, Every Night Fantasy, an eight-track collection set for release on October 18th via Elektra. The announcement arrives alongside the release of upbeat new single "Sabotage," which is available now.

Omar expanded, "This song is a fight against my inner demons, but it's also about holding tight to what truly matters. It's raw, it's personal, it's real and it's another piece of me that I'm sharing with the world."

He continued, "Dropping this EP and going on my first big sold-out tour abroad is more than just a milestone-it's the start of a new chapter that I've dreamed of for so long. It's not just about chasing the big stages, it's about meeting the fans from all over the world and putting up a show they'll never forget. My band and I have poured our hearts into this, and I can't wait to show the world what I love doing the most!"

The announcement follows Omar's earlier 2024 singles, "Red Light," "Talk," and "Bye Bye," setting the tone for the stylistic diversity that defines the Every Night Fantasy EP. With elements of 80s-inspired grooves, contemporary pop production, and timeless piano arrangements, Every Night Fantasy is a journey through the trials of love, self-doubt, triumphs, and personal growth. The EP will also include a Spanish-language version of "Red Light"-a tribute to Omar's Venezuelan roots and a reflection of his global ambitions.

In June, Omar announced his first solo headline tour, which kicks off on October 21 in London, visits major markets across Europe, and wraps in the US with performances in New York City (October 28) and Los Angeles (November 4). After immediately selling out all dates, the tour upgraded to larger venues in London and Los Angeles due to overwhelming demand from Omar's rabid fanbase. All performances are now sold out.

October 21 - Heaven - London, UK - SOLD OUT
October 23 - Badaboum - Paris, France - SOLD OUT
October 24 - Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
October 25 - CBE - Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT
October 28 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT
November 4 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

