Sister Hazel Share 'Live Again' To Announce 'Sand, Sea, & Crash Debris' Album

(KGP) Sister Hazel is thrilled to unveil their forthcoming 13th studio album, Sand, Sea & Crash Debris, due out on November 15, 2024. Produced by Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel, the album's ten tracks guide listeners through personal and introspective experiences, exploring themes of vulnerability, love, growth, and renewal. It is now available for pre-order in digital format. Lead singer Ken Block shares his enthusiasm for the album, stating, "This time, our studio mantra was 'let's have FUN.' We aimed to swing for the fences, keep things fresh, and throw out the rulebook!"
Sister Hazel's newest single, "Live Again," which drops today, is a heartfelt song co-written by guitarist Andrew Copeland and Neal Carpenter. Produced and mixed by Ben Jackson at East End Studio in Nashville, the track advocates for embracing one's emotions instead of shying away from them. Featuring a polished sound and more profound lyrical themes, "Live Again" underscores the band's evolving musical style. Distributed by Rock Ridge Music, the single is now available across all major digital and streaming platforms. "You and I were never out of reach / So take my hand / Because love's gonna live again"
As Andrew Copeland explains, "Neal Carpenter and I wrote this song about the challenging times in a relationship when you're uncertain about moving forward together. It's about someone taking the initiative to make it work. If love is still there, anything is possible-hope and redemption are within reach. Relationships require effort and grace from both sides. This song is not a ballad; it's a 'let's make this work' anthem. I believe the band has truly captured what this song needed."
Tracklist:
1. "Complicated You" (Ken Block, Ryan Newell)
2. "All Goes By So Fast" (Ken Block, Alaina Block)
3. "Hole In Your Life" (Drew Copeland & Emerson Hart)
4. "Love You More" (Andrew Copeland, Ryan Newell, Jack Sizemore)
5. "Live Again" (Andrew Copeland, Neal Carpenter)
6. "Making It Up" (Ken Block)
7. "Beautiful Rain" (Andrew Copeland, Kyle Jacobs, Billy Montana )
8. "Coconut Trees" (Andrew Copeland, Kyle Jacobs)
9. "When Love Takes Hold" (Jett Beres, Ryan Newell, Jeffrey East)
10. "Lay Your Worry Down" (Jett Beres)
Sister Hazel On Tour:
09.20.24 - Fort Payne, AL - Boom Days
09.21.24 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's
10.05.24 - Fayetteville, GA - Town Stage at Trilith
10.12.24 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival
11.08.24 - Sale Creek, TN - Hamilton County Fair
11.09.24 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
12.12.24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12.14.24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
12.15.24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
01.26.25 - 01.31.25 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV
03.08.25 - Gainesville, FL - Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter
Sister Hazel Stream New Song 'Hole In Your Life'
Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle
Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert
Sister Hazel Announce 17th Annual Hang
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more
Blake Shelton Releasing 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' For The Best Christmas Pageant Ever- Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring
Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff
CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start
Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour
Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video
Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video
Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'
Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed