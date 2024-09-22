Sister Hazel Share 'Live Again' To Announce 'Sand, Sea, & Crash Debris' Album

(KGP) Sister Hazel is thrilled to unveil their forthcoming 13th studio album, Sand, Sea & Crash Debris, due out on November 15, 2024. Produced by Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel, the album's ten tracks guide listeners through personal and introspective experiences, exploring themes of vulnerability, love, growth, and renewal. It is now available for pre-order in digital format. Lead singer Ken Block shares his enthusiasm for the album, stating, "This time, our studio mantra was 'let's have FUN.' We aimed to swing for the fences, keep things fresh, and throw out the rulebook!"

Sister Hazel's newest single, "Live Again," which drops today, is a heartfelt song co-written by guitarist Andrew Copeland and Neal Carpenter. Produced and mixed by Ben Jackson at East End Studio in Nashville, the track advocates for embracing one's emotions instead of shying away from them. Featuring a polished sound and more profound lyrical themes, "Live Again" underscores the band's evolving musical style. Distributed by Rock Ridge Music, the single is now available across all major digital and streaming platforms. "You and I were never out of reach / So take my hand / Because love's gonna live again"

As Andrew Copeland explains, "Neal Carpenter and I wrote this song about the challenging times in a relationship when you're uncertain about moving forward together. It's about someone taking the initiative to make it work. If love is still there, anything is possible-hope and redemption are within reach. Relationships require effort and grace from both sides. This song is not a ballad; it's a 'let's make this work' anthem. I believe the band has truly captured what this song needed."

Tracklist:

1. "Complicated You" (Ken Block, Ryan Newell)

2. "All Goes By So Fast" (Ken Block, Alaina Block)

3. "Hole In Your Life" (Drew Copeland & Emerson Hart)

4. "Love You More" (Andrew Copeland, Ryan Newell, Jack Sizemore)

5. "Live Again" (Andrew Copeland, Neal Carpenter)

6. "Making It Up" (Ken Block)

7. "Beautiful Rain" (Andrew Copeland, Kyle Jacobs, Billy Montana )

8. "Coconut Trees" (Andrew Copeland, Kyle Jacobs)

9. "When Love Takes Hold" (Jett Beres, Ryan Newell, Jeffrey East)

10. "Lay Your Worry Down" (Jett Beres)

Sister Hazel On Tour:

09.20.24 - Fort Payne, AL - Boom Days

09.21.24 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's

10.05.24 - Fayetteville, GA - Town Stage at Trilith

10.12.24 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival

11.08.24 - Sale Creek, TN - Hamilton County Fair

11.09.24 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

12.12.24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12.14.24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

12.15.24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

01.26.25 - 01.31.25 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV

03.08.25 - Gainesville, FL - Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter

