Tickets For Randy Travis' More Life Tour 2025 Now Available

(117) Tickets are on sale now for country music icon Randy Travis' More Life Tour 2025. Following a successful 2024 run, Randy, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupré are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film and television. Fans can get tickets at RandyTravis.com.
Although Travis won't perform vocally due to the stroke he suffered in 2013, he will appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music. Dupré and the band will perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."
"The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy Travis.
"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupre.
The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in June, following the May release of Travis' latest single, "Where That Came From." The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. With the assistance of AI, this marked Travis' first recording in over a decade, reuniting with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a team of talented musicians. The release was met with excitement from fans and received an enthusiastic reception from country radio. Additionally, the Travises recently testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of the American Music Fairness Act.
More Life Tour 2025 Dates:
Jan. 10, 2025 - Tulsa, Okla. - Osage Casino
Jan. 11, 2025 - Little Rock, Ark. - Robinson Center
Jan. 23, 2025 - Charlotte, N.C. - Oven Auditorium
Jan. 24, 2025 - Augusta, Ga. - Miller Theatre
Jan. 25, 2025 - Orange Park, Fla. - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
Jan. 28, 2025 - The Villages, Fla. - Sharon Morse PAC
Feb. 1, 2025 - Arcadia, Fla. - Turner Center
Feb. 8, 2025 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Virginia Piper Theatre
Feb. 10, 2025 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. - CAL Poly State PAC
Feb. 11, 2025 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Fox Theatre
Feb. 12, 2025 - Santa Barbara, Calif. - Lobero Theatre
Feb. 14, 2025 - Monterey, Calif. - Golden State Theatre
Feb. 15, 2025 - Visalia, Calif. - Visalia Fox Theatre
Feb. 23, 2025 - Mason City, Iowa - North Iowa Community College
March 20, 2025 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC
March 21, 2025 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center
March 22, 2025 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre
April 10, 2025 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square
April 11, 2025 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center
April 25, 2025 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC
April 26, 2025 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC
May 10, 2025 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall
May 11, 2025 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates
Randy Travis Adds Stop To More Life Tour
Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow
Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more
Blake Shelton Releasing 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' For The Best Christmas Pageant Ever- Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring
Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff
CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start
Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour
Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video
Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video
Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'
Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed