Noah Kahan Returns To Vermont For Sold-Out The Bushyead Project Benefit Concert

(Mercury Records) Last Thursday night, GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and Strafford, VT's very own Noah Kahan returned to his home state to perform a sold-out benefit concert in honor of his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project.

Partnering with the Vermont Community Foundation, all proceeds from the concert will benefit several Vermont-based local organizations, which also support Kahan and The Busyhead Project's mission to increase awareness around the importance of mental health, reduce stigmas, and provide mental health resources through their important work within the local community.

In a night earmarked by unforgettable moments, fans and Kahan's day-one Vermont supporters were treated to a nearly two-hour set from him at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction that included a very special surprise appearance by Senator Bernie Sanders, who graced the stage to introduce Noah and congratulate him for all of his work he's done with The Busyhead Project in his home state.

The day prior, Governor Phil Scott issued a proclamation that September 19th is "Noah Kahan's Busyhead Project Day" in Vermont. He stated, "Our mental health is as important as our physical health, and the challenges we've faced over the last few years has made that connection even more clear. Growing up in rural Vermont, Noah understands how difficult it can be to get the help we need, so I'm grateful for his generosity, as he comes home to raise money for mental health organizations in order to help fellow Vermonters struggling in our state."

Kahan also teamed up with Ben & Jerry's for a very limited-edition exclusive flavor collab: Northern Latte-tude. This maple latte ice cream with graham cracker cookie dough and graham cracker pieces is a nod to his Vermont roots and anthem "Northern Attitude." Sales of Northern Latte-tude at the benefit concert raised over $15,000 for The Busyhead Project.

In addition, he partnered with Vermont Green Football Club to design and sell a limited edition co-branded Vermont Green FC cap and jersey at the event, which also donated all proceeds to The Busyhead Project.

Allowing fans to take a piece of this special chapter home, Kahan and Propeller just launched an exclusive auction, running today until October 3, 2024, with all proceeds once again benefitting The Busyhead Project. Top auction items range from meet & greet experiences to signed merch items, and even his one-of-a-kind "We'll All Be Here Forever" World Tour patch jacket stacked with every custom patch from his sold-out and critically acclaimed "We'll All Be Here Forever" World Tour.

