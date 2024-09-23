Snow Patrol Announce First North American Tour Since 2019

(BHM) Snow Patrol announce their first North American tour since 2019. The first date is on March 21, 2025 in Vancouver, after which the band will work down to the Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 25, and venture eastward through April. Fans can register for artist presale access by signing up for the band's mailing list on their website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10am local time.

"We're so excited to get back to tour in North America again! For the first ten years of our career, we didn't get to play in the US or Canada and even though, now, we have been touring there for twenty years we still feel like we're making up for lost time. We grew up listening to so much music from the US and Canada so we feel like it's in our blood. We can't wait to come back again next year and discover more of the continent and have new adventures with a brand-new album" - Gary Lightbody

On September 13th, the band released their stunning new album The Forest Is The Path featuring the new single "Everything's Here And Nothing's Lost." The album landed at #1 on the U.K. Official Charts. They previously held the #1 spot with Eyes Open (2006).

The Forest is the Path is the Northern Irish band's eighth studio album and marks their eagerly awaited return following 2018's Wildness. It is produced by Fraser T Smith (Adele/Dave/Stormzy) and the band. Now comprising the trio of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, Snow Patrol offered the first tastes of their extraordinary new album with singles "The Beginning," "This Is The Sound Of Your Voice" and "All."

The Forest Is The Path was written by Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid and features contributions from Fraser T Smith, Will Reynolds, Roy Kerr and Troy Van Leeuwen (QOTSA). Artwork for the album and single are paintings by the band's Lightbody.

The Forest is the Path is an album of contrasts. At times epically joyous, life-affirming and giant - in fact Lightbody calls the album "the biggest sounding record we have ever made" - and the first four tracks are some of the mightiest choruses they have released in their now thirty-year career. But it also holds space for moments that are pin-drop quiet and earth-shatteringly devastating.

Lyrically, it's by far the most laid-bare and most unsparing of the band's albums Phrases leap out and ambush you, constantly. "I'm only lost if you don't look for me." "I'm not going to lie to you anymore, after these lies. Then no more." "I want to be in love without being loved in return." "I've told myself a million times who you weren't, so I can finally forget who you were." "Love is just pain in reverse." It's not a record for the faint-hearted, to be sure - but it may just be a salve for the heart that hurts.

The recording sessions with Fraser T Smith were intense and cathartic. All three members describe them as utterly transformative, not least Gary, for whom they were like looking in the mirror and refusing to turn away. Listening to The Forest is the Path, you feel that his whole journey as a songwriter was fated to arrive at this point. No filter, total honesty and humility, a deep and untiring excavation of the past. Hearing his lyrics and his singing - the best and most beautiful of his career - you feel as if you're staring into his soul.

Snow Patrol kicked off their return in the summer with a stunning performance at Rock Werchter in Belgium before playing to 30,000 fans at a sold-out Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick. After headlining a run of festivals, the band will play two intimate shows at KOKO in London and Ulster Hall in Belfast in the week of album release. Ahead of the US dates the band will do an arena tour throughout the UK and Ireland Arena in February 2025.

SNOW PATROL LIVE DATES NORTH AMERICA

MARCH

21 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

29 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

31 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

APRIL

1 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

3 - Toronto, ON - History

4 - Montreal, QC - Olympia de Montreal

5 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Related Stories

Snow Patrol's New Album 'The Forest Is The Path' Arrives

Snow Patrol Stream New Single 'All'

Snow Patrol Return With 'The Beginning' The First Single From New Album

Nate Smith Covers Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'

News > Snow Patrol