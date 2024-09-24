Glass Animals Go Otherworldly For 'Show Pony' Video

(Republic) Returning to the U.K. from their "Tour Of Earth," where the record breaking British band performed to sold-out arenas and amphitheaters across North America, today Glass Animals share the otherworldly official video for "Show Pony". Lifted from their critically acclaimed, fourth studio album I Love You So F***ing Much-their most introspective record to date-the video is a sci-fi tale of love, friendship, and heartbreak, which thematically sits at the heart of I Love You So F***ing Much. Directed by Eoin Glaister, "Show Pony" is a western-inspired tale of an unlikely friendship: where alien meets cow.
On the video, Glaister says, "Dave had a personal story he wanted to play out through aliens. I ran with this and added a cow. Naive really, given how hard they are to direct. We shot this in Mexico, which was an incredible experience. Locations were stunning, crew were exceptional, cast ideal, and the constant quesadillas spot on."
During the first writing stages of I Love You So F***ing Much, singer, songwriter, producer, and frontman Dave Bayley intended to make a space album, but what happened was a remarkable zooming out of humanity and zooming back into the thing that binds us all: love. Painting ten portraits of love in all its messy forms, I Love You So F***ing Much is the most personal record that Bayley has ever written. From the existential to the intimate, from the first love we witness around us as children, to romance, hate, and heartbreak-each song is dedicated to a different side of love. From a tiny teardrop in an airlock to a vast galaxy, I Love You So F***ing Much is an expansive record with retro-futuristic production that travels in and out of the "shapelessness of love." It is the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's critically revered Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies globally and gave life to the Diamond Certified hit "Heat Waves," the record-breaking song that became the biggest international hit from a British band in almost 30 years. In addition, it was the first song to reach #1 with a single writer and producer since Pharrell's "Happy" and the 11th most-streamed song in Spotify's history.
