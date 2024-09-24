Jim Eannelli Announces New Album 'Just Deserts'

(Chipster) Producer and multi-instrumentalist Jim Eannelli has been in every sort of band from hard rock to synth pop; he worked with Rick Derringer on the Colour Radio record, played guitar, performed and recorded with both former BoDean Sam Llanas and the Shivvers, the '80s power-pop band that finally gained international recognition in recent years. He is a legendary supporting player in his hometown, Milwaukee, and he steps onto center stage for his first album, "Just Deserts."

Dipping into a trove of original songs written over the years, Eannelli's "Just Deserts" encapsulates his experiences in life as well as music. The songs are deeply rooted in his years as a member of diverse bands. Just Deserts opens with a ferocious depiction of war's casualties, "29 Women," delivered by a rockabilly rhythm with punk attitude and a knife-slashing guitar solo. Eannelli segues easily into "Where I've Been," a ballad of heartbreak and loss. His musical sources are wide, from the sullen blues of "Train from Chicago" to the Beatlesque pop of "Waitin'" and the soaring Americana rock of "Christine." As a producer, Eannelli reaches for the soul of each song, catching the bright spark of their creation. And as a lyricist, he records the tragedy, confusion and despair of rootless lives, as well as moments of epiphany and spiritual yearning.

"Just Deserts" will be released on Happy Growl Records September 27 via web streaming and download services. CD's will be for sale at local record shops and through Ebay.com

