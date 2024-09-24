Jordan Ward And Joony Deliver 'Jealousy' Video

(Interscope) Jordan Ward and Maryland artist Joony have unleashed a brand new collaborative single titled "Jealousy." The record finds Ward and Joony admiring their respective lovers but admitting they're not able to give their all as they're emotionally unavailable from the person and the relationship. The song is featured on the duo's upcoming collaborative EP, JRNY.

The song also comes with a music video directed by City James that shows Ward and Joony reflecting on their troubles being present for their lovers while working on a music video set and later heading to a house party where they continue struggling with the idea of being supportive partners. Following their previous joint effort, "IDC," in 2022, Ward and Joony are continuing to show their natural chemistry on "Jealousy," which they first premiered at Broccoli City Festival.

Ward is fresh off his international European tour, 2EURWARD, which had the multihyphenate superstar touch down in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, Portugal, and more. Ward had also brought his eclectic sound to stages across America, such as Broccoli City Festival, Summerstage in Central Park, and more. Ward also recently graced the stage at the Grammy's MusiCares and Amazon Music's Live on the Lawn concert last month.

2024 has already been a good year for Jordan Ward, as he racked up several accolades, including a spot-on Billboard's 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists To Watch in 2024 list and an NAACP Image Awards Nomination for Outstanding New Artist. He also teamed up with Spotify on their Singles platform to cover Bob Marley & The Wailer's classic song "Waiting in Vain" and stepped into Hollywood with the release of "Player Two" which is featured on the official movie soundtrack to the 2024 remake of Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead.

Joony, on the other hand, is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter who's been making waves as one of the brightest stars in the industry. He had his first breakout moment on Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland album on the track "FYTB," which debuted at #97 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His latest album, MEMENTO (Deluxe), put even more people on notice with tracks such as "I KNOW," "NEED IT," "SADITTY," and more.

Joony's talent landed him a feature on Blxst's latest album, I'll Always Come Find You, on the standout track "Thousand Hours," and he served as a supporting act on European/UK leg of Lil Tjay's 'Beat The Odds' tour. If that weren't enough, Joony also signed a deal with Red Bull Records in partnership with Blxst's Evgle imprint and his own collective 211.

Related Stories

Jordan Ward Release 'ZOOMIES' Video

Jordan Ward Streams moreward(FORWARD) Deluxe Album

Jordan Ward And 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'MUSTARD'

News > Jordan Ward