Mediocre Deliver 'I Might Be Giant' Video

(Charm School) Mediocre has unleashed "I Might Be Giant" the final preview track off their hotly anticipated debut album Growth Eater, due out this Friday, September 27 on Dangerbird Records. Opening the album with an onslaught of blistering guitar, bouncing bass line and an irresistible vocal melody, "I Might Be Giant" is about the feeling of being on top of the world after realizing you are completely irrelevant to the world in question. This song presented this idea as a rather soothing paradox and a full-hearted pitch for hope and motivation to cultivate life-affirming moments and connections.

The Los Angeles-based rock duo of guitarist/vocalist Piper Torrison (she/they) and bassist/vocalist Keely Martin (she/her), offer scorching indie rock meditations with a searingly thick power pop record that darts seamlessly between '00s dance-punk grooves, brazen pop-ballads and blistering guitar lines.

Seeking comfort in an increasingly uncomfortable world, the irresistibly catchy collection commands listeners to the dancefloor as they infuse ideas of broad existentialism, dystopia and restlessness into commentary on how that angst spills over into daily life. After writing songs during their overlapping one-year stint in Boston-inspired by the cerebral pop arrangements of Tegan and Sara's The Con, the clean, poignant vocals of Jenny Lewis, and the yearning, hopeful indie rock of Broken Social Scene-Mediocre joined drummer Jake Pavlica and producer Danny Nogueiras (No Win) in his Glassell Park studio with the goal of playful experimentation and with more confidence than ever.

The album title Growth Eater, can be understood from numerous lenses, such as the harmful ways we eat away at ourselves, and by extension, the opportunity for positive growth when one finds the strength to sever bad habits that feast on our well-being. Forming Mediocre as high school sophomores best friends Piper Torrison and Keely Martin have faced huge life changes together. With timeless pop hooks, a mutual love and respect for each other and the world they have built, Growth Eater provides solace and solid ground to stay planted as the world finds new rugs to pull out from underneath you.

