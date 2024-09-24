.

mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People's Choice Country Awards

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) NBC and Peacock announced additional performers and presenters for the 2024 "People's Choice Country Awards." Adding to the already star-studded lineup, award-winning rapper mgk and country star Brad Paisley are set to perform.

Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice, Cody Rhodes, Dasha, Orville Peck, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Scotty McCreery, Shaboozey and Tanner Adell, "TODAY" host Dylan Dreyer and actor/comedian Matt Rife will take the stage to present throughout the evening.

The 2024 "People's Choice Country Awards" hosted by Shania Twain will air live Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The "Live From E!: People's Choice Country Awards" red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

