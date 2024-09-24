Niko Moon Celebrates His Birthday With Sold-Out Show At The Ryman

(AB) Country superstar Niko Moon celebrated his birthday in his signature joyous fashion with a sold-out show at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on Friday, September 20. Performing in front of an engaged and enthusiastic crowd, Niko delivered a high-energy set full of his feel-good hits, including "Good Time" and "Paradise to Me," along with new tracks from his recent THESE ARE THE DAYS EP.

The new project has quickly become a fan favorite with standout songs like "It's All Good" featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead, reflecting Niko's signature uplifting message. The audience, packed with passionate fans, sang along and danced throughout the unforgettable evening.

In the middle of the show, Niko paused the music to make a heartfelt announcement on behalf of the Happy Cowboy Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Anna. To the delight of the crowd, Niko presented a check for $22,000 to Mission 22, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. In launching the Happy Cowboy Foundation, Niko hopes to raise awareness and funds for individuals battling mental health challenges who may not have access to the resources they need.

"Mission 22 is doing incredible work, offering free, long-term programs that focus on healing and growth for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress, brain injuries and other challenges," said Niko. "It's an honor to support their mission and help those who have given so much to our country."

Niko recently announced his upcoming "These Are The Nights" tour which is an extension of his current "These Are The Days" tour as he continues to bring his infectious energy to fans across the country.

