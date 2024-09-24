Roger Street Friedman Announces New Album With 'Rolling In Again' Video

(MPG) Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman announced his fifth full-length album Long Shadows, due out January 24. The album is an engaging and transcendent blend of rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and folk that showcases Friedman's unique storytelling ability. Along with the announcement, Friedman unveiled the album's lead single "Rolling In Again," a reflective track that explores the complexities of relationships, and the constant emotional highs and lows. The track was featured at Americana Highways, who deemed it "both comforting and thrilling" and praised its "easy rootsy rock" feel, and for being "the best of folk Americana style."

"Rolling In Again" recalls the golden age of storytelling of 1970s Laurel Canyon, in an incredible convergence of folk, rock, and pop. "The song describes how when it gets hard, it's easy to feel wistful, like you're checking out," Friedman says about the first single. "The main character in the story is constantly moving between those moods, looking out over the distance at roads not taken. But having the wisdom to know that the grass really isn't any greener, she always rolls back in the end."

On Long Shadows, Friedman turns his eye towards past events, some close to home and others a world away, and in the tradition of the great storytellers before him, he focuses on raw emotions - love, anger, dismay, fear, isolation and ultimately, hope - in ways that make his points relatable to any listener.

Recorded at his home studio in Sea Cliff, New York, Friedman began working on the record in an effort to combat his post-tour depression after coming off the road. With the help of drummers Justin Guip (Levon Helm Band) and Jim Toscano, bassists Andy Hess (Gov't Mule, The Black Crowes) and George Rush, and keyboardist Jeff Kazee (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes) the new album began to take shape. "I didn't have any expectations," Friedman says. "It was no stress. I said, 'Let's just have some fun and a good hang, and we'll see where it goes.'" Long Shadows also marks the first time Friedman has taken the reins as producer, following his work with GRAMMY-winning producer Larry Campbell on previous records.

Roger Street Friedman is still a believer in the idea that music can change hearts and minds. His career began with a deep passion for storytelling through song, quickly garnering attention for his reflective and socially conscious lyrics. He has become a prominent voice in addressing issues, both societal and personal, in ways that recall the leading music lights of the 1960s and '70s. "Whatever I'm writing about, I try not to beat people over the head" explains Friedman. "My goal is to tell stories that evoke feelings, but I also feel that if I see something I have a responsibility to say something."

Friedman put music aside for 25 years before resuming his creativity with a vengeance with his 2014 debut, The Waiting Sky. Since returning to music, he has released four full-length albums, garnering praise from No Depression, Goldmine, and more. His most recent release, LOVE HOPE TRUST, impressed the likes of Relix and American Songwriter, which wrote " With LOVE HOPE TRUST, [Friedman] finds all the attributes and emotions expressed in the title, and far more."

As Friedman continues to share his unique storytelling with the world, Long Shadows is sure to to resonate deeply with listeners, offering a nuanced look at the human experience through music that is both timeless and contemporary.

Long Shadows Tracklist

1. Rolling In Again

2. I Think We Know

3. Give It All Away

4. Banks of Brazos

5. Just How It Feels

6. The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV

7. The Kitchen Window

8. Without A Fight

9. Snow Blind

10. Lo and Behold

