The Airborne Toxic Event Add 4th O2 Academy Islington Following Sell Outs

(AMGP) The Airborne Toxic Event are returning to the UK next year, with a massive four-night stand at London's O2 Academy Islington. With three nights already sold out (Wednesday 19, Thursday 20, Friday 21 March) the band have today announced they will play a fourth show on Saturday 22 March due to overwhelming demand.
Their much-anticipated new album Glory released this month is already being heralded as a triumph and these live shows next year will give fans the opportunity to see their new music live alongside material from their rich back catalogue.
Glory is a natural continuation from The Airborne Toxic Event's critically acclaimed album Hollywood Park (2020) which accompanied the release of frontman Mikel Jollett's remarkable memoir of the same. A New York Times Bestseller, the iconic story followed his traumatic childhood growing up in the infamous Southern California cult Synanon, the death of his Father and of course his life in music.
With a cult-like status the Californian five-piece have released seven studio albums, and two live LPs since forming in 2006. Known for their blend of rock music and orchestral arrangements, the band has performed at some of the biggest festivals across the Globe, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock and Reading and Leeds Festivals.
Across pop-culture, they've had numerous television appearances including the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had an entire episode of Last Call with Carson Daly devoted to them and the band even appeared in the season finale of Gossip Girl.
The Airborne Toxic Event Return With 'Glory'
The Airborne Toxic Event Go Retro With 'Faithless' Video
The Airborne Toxic Event Share New Song 'Faithless'
News > The Airborne Toxic Event
Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates- Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute- Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short- more
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more
Morgan Wallen And Special Surprise Guests Break Record At Neyland Stadium- Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates
Warren Haynes Recruits Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson For 'Day Of Reckoning'
The Airborne Toxic Event Add 4th O2 Academy Islington Following Sell Outs
Jim Eannelli Announces New Album 'Just Deserts'
Singled Out: Blitz Vega's Lost Myself
Motley Crue Celebrate 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary
Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition