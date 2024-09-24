The Airborne Toxic Event Add 4th O2 Academy Islington Following Sell Outs

(AMGP) The Airborne Toxic Event are returning to the UK next year, with a massive four-night stand at London's O2 Academy Islington. With three nights already sold out (Wednesday 19, Thursday 20, Friday 21 March) the band have today announced they will play a fourth show on Saturday 22 March due to overwhelming demand.

Their much-anticipated new album Glory released this month is already being heralded as a triumph and these live shows next year will give fans the opportunity to see their new music live alongside material from their rich back catalogue.

Glory is a natural continuation from The Airborne Toxic Event's critically acclaimed album Hollywood Park (2020) which accompanied the release of frontman Mikel Jollett's remarkable memoir of the same. A New York Times Bestseller, the iconic story followed his traumatic childhood growing up in the infamous Southern California cult Synanon, the death of his Father and of course his life in music.

With a cult-like status the Californian five-piece have released seven studio albums, and two live LPs since forming in 2006. Known for their blend of rock music and orchestral arrangements, the band has performed at some of the biggest festivals across the Globe, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock and Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Across pop-culture, they've had numerous television appearances including the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had an entire episode of Last Call with Carson Daly devoted to them and the band even appeared in the season finale of Gossip Girl.

Related Stories

The Airborne Toxic Event Return With 'Glory'

The Airborne Toxic Event Go Retro With 'Faithless' Video

The Airborne Toxic Event Share New Song 'Faithless'

News > The Airborne Toxic Event